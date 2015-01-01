पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेराई सत्र:नहीं बढ़ी मिल की पेराई क्षमता, पुरानी क्षमता के साथ सहकारिता मंत्री करेंगे नए सत्र का शुभारंभ

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
देवीलाल सहकारी चीनी मिल, आहुलाना का पेराई सत्र 16 नवंबर से शुरू होगा। इस वर्ष मिल ने क्षेत्र में करीब 47 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने की बांडिंग की हुई हैं। मिल की पेराई क्षमता बढ़ाने की मांग इस बार भी पूरी नहीं हुई हैं। इसलिए इस बार भी मिल को 25 हजार क्विंटल की क्षमता चलाया जाएगा। पेराई सत्र का शुभारंभ सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारी लाल करेंगे। अध्यक्षता विधायक एवं शुगर फैड के अध्यक्ष रामकरण की रहेगी।

मिल के एमडी आशीष वशिष्ठ ने बताया कि मिल में मरम्मत कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। पिछले वर्ष मिल के इंजीनियरिंग स्टॉफ से बेहतर ढंग से चलाया था। ब्रेक डाउन भी बहुत कम हुए थे। रिकवरी रेट भी अन्य मिलों के मुकाबले अच्छा रहा था। इसमें सुधार करने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। जिससे चीनी की रिकवरी अधिक हो सके। उन्होंने बताया कि पेराई सत्र शुरू करने के लिए किसानों के पास पर्ची भेजनी शुरू कर दी है। किसानों रात को ही गन्ना लेकर मिल में पहुंचना शुरू कर देंगे। गन्ने की निरंतरता बनी रहें, इसके लिए अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

भाकियू के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष सत्यवान नरवाल का कहना है कि क्षेत्र के अधिकांश किसान गन्ने की खेती करते हैं। इसलिए किसान पिछले कई वर्षों से सरकार से मिल की पेराई क्षमता बढ़ाने की मांग कर रहे है। पिछले वर्ष भी किसानों ने पेराई क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए मिल पर धरना भी दिया था। अधिकारियों ने पेराई क्षमता बढ़ाने का आश्वासन दिया था, लेकिन पेराई क्षमता नहीं बढ़ाई गई। नरवाल का कहना है कि जब भी पेराई क्षमता बढ़ाने की मांग करते हैं तो अधिकारी आश्वासन देते हैं। पेराई बढ़वाने के लिए मंत्री से मिलेंगे। उनका कहना है कि पेराई क्षमता बढ़ने पर किसानों को फायदा होगा।

