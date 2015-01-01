पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:भगवान वाल्मीकि पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करने वाले के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग

गोहाना37 मिनट पहले
वाल्मीकि त्रिकालदर्शी सोसायटी ने भगवान वाल्मीकि के बारे में आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का प्रयोग करने वाले सेक्टर-23 निवासी व्यक्ति के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग एएसपी से की है। शनिवार को सोसायटी के सदस्यों ने थाना शहर गोहाना के प्रभारी महीपाल को शिकायत दी। संगठन ने प्रशासन को चेतावनी भी दी कि यदि भगवान वाल्मीकि पर टिप्पणी करने वाले के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई नहीं करने पर समाज द्वारा आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

भगवान वाल्मीकि धर्मपीठ के संचालक बाबा मंशाह बाल ब्रह्मचारी ने बताया कि भगवान वाल्मीकि को लेकर सेक्टर-23 निवासी हर्ष छिक्कारा द्वारा आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की गई है। उनके बारे में अपशब्द बोलकर उन्होंने अपराध किया है। इससे लोगों की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंची है। भगवान वाल्मीकि ने रामायण की रचना की। उनके बारे में आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करने वाले के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए।

सोसायटी के पदाधिकारी दीपक आदित्य ने कहा कि छिक्कारा ने भगवान वाल्मीकि को लेकर जो टिप्पणी की है, यदि उसमें सच्चाई है तो उसके प्रमाण प्रस्तुत करें। यदि प्रमाण नहीं है तो इस तरह की टिप्पणी करके धार्मिक उन्माद व नफरत फैलाने का प्रयास नहीं करें। समाज में आपसी भाईचारे को बिगाड़ने की किसी को अधिकार नहीं है। इसलिए छिक्कारा के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करके उसे गिरफ्तार किया जाए। इस अवसर पर प्रवीण वैद्य, आशोक, मोनू रिवाड़ा, सागर, जयदेव, सूरज, कश्मीर, अभिषेक, निखिल आदि उपस्थित रहें।

