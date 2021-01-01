पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:किसान बड़ौता में एकत्र होकर कुंडली बॉर्डर के लिए रवाना, बोले-कानून रद्द होने के बाद ही वापस आएंगे

गोहाना. बडौता गांव के पास बॉर्डर पर जाने के लिए एकत्र क्षेत्र के किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
गोहाना. बडौता गांव के पास बॉर्डर पर जाने के लिए एकत्र क्षेत्र के किसान।
  • आंदोलन को मजबूती देने के लिए किसान बॉर्डर पर गए, गांवों में मीटिंग कर दिया समर्थन
  • सामाजिक संगठनों ने किसानों पर दर्ज मामलों को रद्द करने की मांग की

गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हुई हिंसा के बाद सरकार भी एक्शन में दिखाई दी। आंदोलन कमजोर होता देख क्षेत्र के किसानों ने फिर से बॉर्डर का रूख कर लिया है। शुक्रवार को लाठ-जौली चौक सहित कई गांवों में किसानों ने मीटिंग करके धरने पर बैठे किसानों का समर्थन किया। कुछ गांवों से किसान ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली लेकर बॉर्डर के लिए रवाना हुए।

किसानों का कहना है कि गणतंत्र दिवस पर जो कुछ हुआ, वह सरकार की आंदोलन को कमजोर करने साजिश थी। किसान शुरू से ही कृषि कानूनों का विरोध कर रहे हैं। जब तक सरकार तीनों कानून रद्द नहीं करेगी और एमएसपी को कानूनी दर्जा नहीं देगी, तब तक आंदोलन खत्म नहीं होगा।

किसानों ने गुरूवार रात को ही बॉर्डर पर जाना शुरू कर दिया था। शुक्रवार सुबह विभिन्न गांवों के किसान ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली लेकर बॉर्डर पर जाने के लिए रवाना हुए। शुक्रवार सुबह किसान सोनीपत रोड पर बडौता गांव के पास एकत्र हुए। जिन्हें देखकर पंजाब से आ रहे किसान भी रूक गए।

किसान नेता संगरूर निवासी राजसिंह खालसा, फतेहगढ़ निवासी जग्गासिंह और पलविंद्र ने कहा कि किसान तीनों कृषि कानूनों को रद्द कराने और एमएसपी को कानूनी दर्जा दिलाने की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं। छिछड़ाना के रविंद्र का कहना है कि किसानों के समर्थन में क्षेत्र से किसान जा रहे हैं। कानूनों को रद्द कराने के लिए जो लड़ाई शुरू की है, वह मांग पूरी होने पर ही खत्म होगी।

बड़ौता फ्लाईओवर के पास जींद, सफीदों से आने वाले किसान

बॉर्डर पर जाने वाले किसानों ने सोनीपत रोड पर बडौता गांव के पास फ्लाईओवर को एकत्र होने का प्वाइंट बनाया हुआ है। गांव से निकलने के बाद जो ट्रैक्टर पीछे रह जाते हैं, उनके पहुंचने का इंतजार बडौता में रूककर करते हैं। इसलिए जींद, सफीदो, बरोदा और महम रोड से आने वाले किसानों ने रूकने का प्वाइंट बडौता गांव को बनाया हुआ है। इस प्वाइंट पर जाम की स्थिति नहीं बने, प्रशासन ने भी पुलिस कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई हुई हैं।

छिछड़ाना से महिलाएं बॉर्डर पर गई, बोलीं अब वहीं रहेंगी

छिछड़ाना से महिलाएं भी बॉर्डर के लिए रवाना हुई। महिला रजनी, सत्तो, रेणू, कविता, सुदेश, अनीता, सुमन आदि का कहना है कि पहले भी धरने में शामिल होने के लिए गई थी। सुबह जाकर वापस शाम को वापस आ जाती थी। परंतु अब वे धरनास्थल पर तब तक रहेंगी, जब तक सरकार मांगें पूरी नहीं करेगी। किसान मांगें पूरी कराने के लिए एकजुट हैं। क्षेत्र से अन्य किसान भी बॉर्डर पर धरने पर बैठे किसानों के समर्थन में जा रहे हैं।

सामाजिक संगठनों ने किसानों पर लाठीचार्ज के विरोध में शहर में निकाला जुलूस

गोहाना | दिल्ली में किसानों पर हुए लाठीचार्ज के विरोध में विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठनों ने शहर में जुलूस निकाला। संगठन के सदस्यों ने सरकार से किसानों पर दर्ज मामले रद्द करने, हिरासत में लिए किए किसानों को रिहा करने और कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग की। जुलूस का नेतृत्व जन संघर्ष मंच के संस्थापक डॉ. सीडी शर्मा ने किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करवाने की मांग को लेकर किसान शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में निकाली गई ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान कुछ असामाजिक तत्वों ने आंदोलन को बदनाम करने के लिए दिल्ली में उपद्रव किया। असामाजिक तत्वों ने आंदोलन को सुनियोजित ढंग से खत्म करने का षड़यंत्र किया है।

किसान प्रशासन द्वारा निर्धारित किए गए रूट पर शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से ट्रैक्टर परेड निकाल रहे थे। इस दौरान पुलिस द्वारा किसानों पर लाठीचार्ज किया गया। इसके साथ ही किसानों पर आंसूगैस के गोले भी दागे गए हैं। हजारों किसानों पर विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामले भी दर्ज किए हैं। जन आंदोलन को दबाने के लिए सरकार तरह-तरह के हथकंडे अपना रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि यूपी सरकार ने धरना स्थल की बिजली और पानी की सेवाएं भी बंद कर दी। किसानों के आंदोलन को कुचलने के लिए बॉडरों पर भारी पुलिसबल तैनात किया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार की गलत नीतियों के चलते ही किसान आंदोलन करने को मजबूर हुए हैं।

सरकार के तानाशाही रवैये से लोगों में रोष है। उन्होंने सरकार से जन आंदोलन में पुलिस हस्तक्षेप को बंद करने की भी मांग की। इस अवसर पर सूरजभान चहल, कृष्ण मान, रोहताश शर्मा, राजीव, जोगेंद्र, रामनिवास, मोनू, सोनू, सतबीर मलिक, महाबीर, नरेंद्र, बीरमति चहल, बिमला, सुनीता त्यागी, स्नेहा आदि उपस्थित थे।

