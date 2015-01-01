पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गोहाना:राजकीय कॉलेज, बरोदा व भैंसवाल कलां के लिए 10-10 एकड़ में बनेंगे भवन, पंचायतों से ली जाएगी जमीन

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने पत्र जारी कर अधिकारियों को जमीन की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करने के दिए निर्देश

राजकीय कॉलेज बरोदा और भैंसवाल कलां के लिए उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा अलग से नए भवन तैयार किए जाएंगे। इसके लिए मुख्यालय से अभी से प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। मुख्यालय ने कॉलेज प्रशासन को पत्र जारी कर दोनों गांवों की पंचायतों से जमीन उपलब्ध करवाने को कहा है। अधिकारियों के अनुसार कॉलेज का भवन तैयार करने के लिए करीब 8 से 10 एकड़ जमीन की जरूरत पड़ेगी।

सीएम मनोहर लाल ने बरोदा उपचुनाव से पहले बरोदा और भैंसवाल कलां में नए कॉलेज शुरू करने की घोषणा की थी। सीएम की घोषणा पर उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने दोनों ही गांवों में कॉलेज शुरू कर दिए। कॉलेज शुरू करने के लिए चालू सत्र से ही विद्यार्थियों के दाखिले करवा दिए हैं। दोनों ही गांवों में कॉलेजों का अपना भवन नहीं है। इसके चलते दोनों कॉलेजों को सरकारी स्कूलों के भवनों में शुरू किया गया है। शिक्षा अधिकारियों ने कॉलेज के लिए चार-चार कमरे उपलब्ध करवाए हैं।

कॉलेज के प्रथम शैक्षणिक सत्र में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या कम है। इसके चलते कमरों की कमी नहीं होगी। द्वितीय वर्ष में दोनों ही कॉलेजों में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या बढ़ जाएगी। इसके चलते चार कमरे विद्यार्थियों की कक्षाएं लगाने के लिए पर्याप्त नहीं होंगे। कॉलेज में विद्यार्थियों की सुविधा के लिए उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने कॉलेज का अपना भवन तैयार करने का निर्णय लिया है। अधिकारियों के अनुसार भवन निर्माण के लिए जमीन पंचायतों द्वारा उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी।

सोमवार से शुरू होंगी कक्षाएं

बरोदा और भैंसवाल कलां कॉलेज में विद्यार्थियों की कक्षाएं सोमवार से शुरू होंगी। इस बारे में अधिकारियों ने विद्यार्थियों को भी सूचित कर दिया है। अधिकारियों के अनुसार बरोदा कॉलेज में 45 विद्यार्थियों के दाखिले हुए हैं। वहीं भैंसवाल कलां कॉलेज में 36 विद्यार्थियों के दाखिले हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें