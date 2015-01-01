पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान बिक्री:मुख्यालय ने नहीं भेजी पंजीकृत किसानों की वेरिफाई लिस्ट, बाजरा खरीद रुकी

  • 27 तक होनी है बाजरा की सरकारी खरीद, अब तक 64373 क्विंटल बाजरा की खरीद हुई

नई अनाज मंडी में बीते कई दिनों से बाजरा की खरीद नहीं हो रही है। बाजरा की सरकारी खरीद नहीं होने से पंजीकृत किसान भी फसल बेचने के लिए मार्केट कमेटी कार्यालय के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। अधिकारियों के अनुसार करीब 20 किसान ऐसे हैं, जो पोर्टल पर पंजीकृत होने के बावजूद भी बाजरा बेचने से वंचित रह गए। जिला मुख्यालय ने इन किसानों की वेरिफाई लिस्ट कमेटी कार्यालय नहीं भेजी है, जिसके चलते अधिकारी इन किसानों के पास फसल लेकर आने के लिए मैसेज नहीं भेज पा रहे हैं।

नई अनाज मंडी में हैफेड एजेंसी ने बाजरा की सरकारी खरीद की है। एजेंसी ने मेरी फसल मेरा ब्योरा पोर्टल पर पंजीकृत किसानों से ही बाजरा खरीदा है। मंडी में बाजरा की फसल लेकर आने के लिए इस बार मुख्यालय द्वारा किसानों को मैसेज भेजे गए थे। मुख्यालय ने मंडी में बाजरा की खरीद को लेकर 15 नवंबर अंतिम तिथि निर्धारित की थी। एजेंसी ने 15 नवंबर तक क्षेत्र के करीब 2585 किसानों से 64373 क्विंटल बाजरा की खरीद की। मंडी में खरीद चालू होने के दौरान करीब 20 किसानों के पास फसल लेकर आने के मैसेज नहीं पहुंचे।

इसके चलते ये किसान खरीद के दौरान अपनी फसलें नहीं बेच पाए। खरीद बंद होने के बाद किसानों ने प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों से उनकी फसल बिकवाने की मांग की। किसानों की मांग पर मुख्यालय ने बाजरा की सरकारी खरीद की अवधी बढ़ाकर 27 नवंबर कर दी। खरीद की तिथि बढ़ने के बावजूद भी किसानों को फायदा नहीं हुआ। किसानों ने पास फसल लेकर आने के लिए मैसेज नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। मैसेज नहीं होने पर किसानों का मंडी में गेटपास जारी नहीं होगा। किसानों का कहना है कि जल्दी ही मंडी में सरकारी खरीद की बढ़ाई हुई अवधी खत्म हो जाएगी।

16.5 लाख क्विंटल धान की हो चुकी है आवक

अनाज मंडी में धान की आवक बढ़ी हुई है। मंडी में प्रतिदिन करीब 30 से 35 हजार क्विंटल धान की आवक हो रही है। अधिकारियों के अनुसार इस बार मंडी में अब तक करीब 16.5 लाख क्विंटल धान की आवक हो चुकी है। बीते वर्ष की अपेक्षा इस बार फसल की आवक अधिक हुई है।

वेरिफाई लिस्ट आने पर भेजे जाएंगे मैसेज

किसानों की बाजरा की फसल मंडी में मंगवाने के लिए मुख्यालय द्वारा वेरिफाई लिस्ट भेजी जाएगी। लिस्ट प्राप्त होने पर किसानों के पास मैसेज भेज दिए जाएंगे। वेरिफाई लिस्ट के लिए मुख्यालय से लगातार संपर्क किया जा रहा है। सविता जैन, सह-सचिव, मार्केट कमेटी, गोहाना।

