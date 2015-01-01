पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराब के पैसे देने को लेकर झगड़ा:युवक की डंडे से पीटकर की हत्या, गली में फेंका शव; दो साल पहले बड़े भाई का भी हुआ था मर्डर

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मृतक संदीप। (फाइल फोटो)
  • सुबह खेत में काम करने के लिए बुलाकर साथ ले गया था युवक, शराब पीने के दौरान हुआ विवाद

निजामपुर गांव में पड़ोसी गांव लुदाना के युवक संदीप (29) को काम के बहाने बुलाकर लाठी-डंडों से पीटकर हत्या कर दी और शव को गली में डाल दिया। दोनों में शराब के पैसे देने को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ था। पड़ोसियों की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने परिजनों को सूचित किया। पुलिस ने मृतक के भाई कमलजीत की शिकायत पर निजामपुर निवासी ईश्वर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया।

पुलिस ने बुधवार शाम को आरोपी ईश्वर को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया। कमलजीत ने बताया कि उसके भाई को निजामपुर निवासी ईश्वर अकसर खेत में काम करने के लिए ले जाता था। मंगलवार सुबह ईश्वर संदीप को साथ ले गया था। देर शाम तक संदीप नहीं लौटा। देर रात करीब 12 बजे पुलिसकर्मियों ने हत्या की जानकारी दी।

साथ में बैठकर पी रहा थे दोनों शराब

पुलिस के अनुसार ईश्वर और संदीप घर पर शराब पी रहे थे। वहां दोनों में शराब के पैसे देने को लेकर विवाद हो गया। ईश्वर संदीप से शराब के पैसे मांग रहा था। विवाद बढ़ने पर ईश्वर ने पास में रखा बांस का डंडा उठाकर संदीप को मारना शुरू कर दिया। आरोपी ने संदीप की हत्या कर शव को किसी दूसरे के घर के नजदीक गली में डाल दिया।

मृतक संदीप के सिर व छाती पर चोट के निशान

पुलिस की आरोपी व्यक्ति ईश्वर से आरंभिक पुछताछ में बताया कि वे दोनों घर के अंदर बैठकर शराब पी रहे थे। लाठी से पीटाई के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतक संदीप के सिर और छाती पर चोट के कई निशान लगे हुए हैं। संदीप की मौत होने के बाद आरोपी ईश्वर ने उसके शव को अपने घर से कुछ दूरी पर गली में डाल दिया।

दो वर्ष पहले बड़े भाई की भी हुई थी हत्या

मृतक के पिता जयपाल ने बताया कि उसके चार बेटे और एक बेटी है। दो वर्ष पहले राजमिस्त्री का काम करने वाले बड़े बेटे मंजीत की भी हत्या हुई थी। उसका शव निजामपुर माइनर में पड़ा मिला था। पुलिस आज तक मंजीत के हत्यारोपियों का पता नहीं लगा पाई।

