मर्डर केस:दुकान में चोरी करने से रोका तो खोखे से कैंची निकालकर की हत्या, स्वयं पुलिस को बुलाया

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
  • जींद रोड पर फ्लाईओवर के नीचे की घटना, पेट व छाती पर किया हमला

जींद रोड पर फ्लाईओवर के नीचे दुकान में चोरी करने का प्रयास कर रहे एक व्यक्ति को रोकने पर एक व्यक्ति की हत्या कर दी। आरोपी ने पहले ईंट और उसके बाद हेयर ड्रेसर के खोखे से कैंची निकालकर हमला कर दिया। जिससे अज्ञात व्यक्ति (55) की मौत हो गई। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी ने थाना शहर में फोन करके घटना की सूचना दी। पुलिस टीम रात को ही घटनास्थल पर पहुंची और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी ने अपनी पहचान नीतिन निवासी महमूदपुर के रूप में दी।

पुलिस के अनुसार फ्लाईओवर के नीचे खाली पड़ी जमीन पर 55 साल का व्यक्ति रात को सोया हुआ था। रात को एक युवक चोरी करने के फ्लाईओवर के नीचे पहुंच गया। आरोपी जैसे ही दुकान का ताला तोड़ने लगा तो शोर सुनकर व्यक्ति की नींद खुल गई। व्यक्ति द्वारा उसे चोरी करने से रोका, लेकिन युवक नहीं माना। आरोपी ने सड़क पर पड़ी ईंट से उस पर हमला कर दिया।

जिससे वह घायल होकर सड़क पर गिर पड़ा। आरोपी ने हेयर ड्रेसर के खोखे के अंदर से कैंची निकाली और उसके पेट और छाती पर हमला कर दिया। जिसके कारण उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। मृतक व्यक्ति का मुंह और हाथ पर भी खून लगा हुआ है। सूचना के बाद थाना शहर प्रभारी महीपाल, एएसआई सुनील और पुलिस टीम रात को घटनास्थल पर पहुंची और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस आरोपी से घटना और उसके साथियों के बारे में पूछताछ कर रही है।

थाना प्रभारी महीपाल के अनुसार शव रात को ही नागरिक अस्पताल में पहुंचा दिया था। मृतक की पहचान नहीं हो पाई हैं। फ्लाईओवर के नीचे दुकानदार और मकान में रहने वालों से मृतक के बारे में जानकारी जुटाई, लेकिन मृतक की पहचान नहीं हुई। मृतक की उम्र करीब 55 साल है और सफेद रंग की शर्ट, नीले रंग की बनियान और सफेद रंग का पायजामा पहना हुआ है। चेहरे पर सफेद हल्की दाड़ी है। मृतक की शिनाख्त के लिए अन्य थानों से भी संपर्क किया गया है।

पहले भी चोरी की घटनाओं को दे चुका है अंजाम

पूछताछ में आरोपी ने बताया कि इससे पहले भी चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दे चुका है। पुलिस द्वारा उसको गिरफ्तार भी किया जा चुका है। गुरूवार रात को वह दुकान में चोरी करने के लिए फ्लाईओवर के नीचे आया था। व्यक्ति के साथ कहासुनी होने पर ही वारदात को अंजाम दिया।पुलिस आरोपी से पहले कहां- कहां चोरी की घटनाओं को अंजाम दिया, इसके बारे में भी पूछताछ कर रही है।

