मांग:कॉलेज परिसर में लगे हैं बिजली के खंभे, शिफ्ट करवाने को निगम को लिखा पत्र

गोहाना3 घंटे पहले
गोहाना . राजकीय कॉलेज, बड़ोता परिसर में लगा बिजली का खंभा। - Dainik Bhaskar
गोहाना . राजकीय कॉलेज, बड़ोता परिसर में लगा बिजली का खंभा।
  • परिसर में खंभे लगे होने से विद्यार्थियों को खेलने में होती है परेशानी

राजकीय कॉलेज, बड़ौता परिसर के अंदर से बिजली की एचटी लाइन होकर गुजरती है। एचटी लाइन के खंभे भी कॉलेज परिसर में लगे हैं। कॉलेज परिसर में लगे खंभों के कारण विद्यार्थियों को परेशानियां हो रहीं हैं। कॉलेज परिसर में लगे बिजली के खंभे व एचटी लाइन को शिफ्ट करने के लिए कॉलेज प्राचार्या संगीता सपड़ा ने निगम अधिकारियों को पत्र लिखा है। बड़ौता कॉलेज निगम के 33 केवी सब-स्टेशन के नजदीक बना है। सब स्टेशन की एक लाइन कॉलेज परिसर के अंदर से होकर गुजरती है। यह एचटी लाइन है। लाइन के तीन खंभे कॉलेज परिसर के अंदर लगे हैं। तीनों खंभे कॉलेज की पार्किंग और खेल मैदान में लगे हैं। खेल मैदान में लगे बिजली के खंभों से विद्यार्थियों को परेशानी हो रही है।

खेलों का अभ्यास करने में उन्हें असुविधा होती है। विद्यार्थियों का कहना है कि खेलते समय बिजली के खंभे से टकराने का डर बना रहता है। दौड़ते समय खंभे से टकराने से खिलाड़ी चोटिल हो सकता है। वहीं खंभों के डर से वे खेलों का भी सही ढंग से अभ्यास नहीं कर पाते हैं। विद्यार्थियों ने कॉलेज परिसर में लगे खंभों को हटवाने के लिए प्राचार्या संगीता सपड़ा से मांग की।

कॉलेज परिसर के अंदर से बिजली की लाइन गुजरती है। लाइन को शिफ्ट करवाने के लिए कई बार निगम अधिकारियों से मांग की गई है। खंभे हटवाने के लिए अब निगम को पत्र लिखा है। -संगीता सपड़ा, प्राचार्या, राजकीय कॉलेज, बड़ौता।

