स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण:सार्वजनिक शौचालयों में पानी व्यवस्था के लिए कनेक्शन लेगा नप

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
शहर का स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 जनवरी माह में होगा। स्वच्छता को लेकर शहर की रैंकिंग में सुधार करने के लिए नप ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। नप शहर में सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर बने शौचालयों में पानी की स्थाई व्यवस्था करेगा। इसके लिए जलापूर्ति विभाग से नियमित पेयजल कनेक्शन लिया जाएगा। अधिकारियों ने पेयजल कनेक्शन के लिए प्रक्रिया भी शुरू की हुई है।

शहर की स्वच्छता का आंकलन करने के लिए सरकार द्वारा प्रतिवर्ष स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण करवाया जा रहा है। टीम के अधिकारी शहर में सार्वजनिक शौचालय, कूड़ा प्रबंधन, ओडीएफ आदि का निरीक्षण करते हैं। शहर को खुले में शौच से मुक्त करने के लिए नगर परिषद ने सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर शौचालय बना रखे हैं। कई स्थानों पर मोबाइल शौचालय भी रखे हुए हैं। अधिकांश शौचालयों में पानी का कनेक्शन नहीं हुआ है। वहीं कुछ शौचालय सीवर लाइनों से भी नहीं जुड़े हुए हैं।

इससे शौचालयों का प्रयोग करने वाले लोगों को असुविधा होती है। नप द्वारा दमकल गाड़ी और टैंकरों द्वारा शौचालय की टंकियों में पानी भरवा रहा है। जबकि नियमानुसार शौचालय के लिए पानी का स्थाई कनेक्शन होना चाहिए। स्थाई कनेक्शन नहीं होने के कारण शौचालय की टंकी में अक्सर पानी खत्म रहता है। इससे लोगों को सार्वजनिक शौचालयों का वांछित लाभ नहीं मिलता है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण शुरू होने से पहले शौचालयों में पानी और सीवर लाइन के साथ जोड़ने की व्यवस्था करवाई जाएगी।

नप ने शहर को ओडीएफ घोषित किया हुआ है। शहर की ओडीएफ प्लस की रैंक के लिए ओडीएफ प्लस सर्वेक्षण भी किया जाएगा। ओडीएफ प्लस में शौचालयों की व्यवस्था को दुरूस्थ किया जाना है। इसके अंतर्गत शौचालयों में हाथ धोने के लिए पानी, साबुन और तोलिए की व्यवस्था होनी अनिवार्य है।

शौचालयों में की जाएगी पानी की व्यवस्था

शहर के सार्वजनिक शौचालयों में पानी की स्थाई व्यवस्था की जाएगी। जल्दी ही पानी के कनेक्शनों के लिए आवेदन किया जाएगा। शौचालयों में पानी की व्यवस्था होने से शहर की स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण रैंकिंग में सुधार आएगा। राजेश वर्मा, ईओ, नगर परिषद, गोहाना।

