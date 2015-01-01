पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हवा हुई खराब तापमान:स्मॉग की चादर में लिपटा नेशनल हाईवे, 20 मीटर रही दृश्यता, 455 पहुंचा एक्यूआई

राई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 26 डिग्री, बढ़ते प्रदूषण से परेशान हैं लोग

नेशनल हाईवे पर दस दिन से प्रदूषण खतरनाक स्तर पर है। मंगलवार को सुबह से शाम तक स्मॉग छाया रहा। एक्यूआई (एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स) का स्तर 455 तक पहुंच गया। इसके कारण दमा, सांस की बीमारियों से पीड़ित मरीजों को सांस लेने में दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। स्मॉग बढ़ने के पीछे किसानों का पराली जलाने के साथ-साथ औद्योगिक क्षेत्र कुंडली, राई व मुरथल में खुले में कुड़ा जलाना है। बढ़मलिक गांव की पंचायत इस बारे में कई बार शिकायत भी दे चुकी है।

नेशनल हाईवे नंब पर दिन भर स्मॉग छाया रहा। दिन के समय तापमान भी 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा और ठंड में इजाफा हो गया है। हवा की स्पीड कम रहने से आसमान में स्मॉग छाया रहेगा। धूप कम निकलने के कारण अधिकतम तापमान घटकर 26.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया।

नेशनल हाइवे पर विस्तारीकरण के निर्माण कार्य में थर्मल प्लांट से निकलने वाली राखी का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। राखी की वजह से भी यहां प्रदूषण काफी बढ़ रहा है। राई, असावरपुर, बीसवां मिल, खेल स्कूल राई कैंपस, रसोई, प्रीतमपूरा व बढ़मलिक गांव में राखी की धूल मकानों तक पहुंच रही है।

सुबह 8 बजे स्मॉग के दौरान हाईवे से निकलते वाहन

जिस प्रकार से स्मॉग बढ़ रहा है, यह संपूर्ण मानव जाति के साथ- साथ जीव जंतुओं के लिए भी घातक है। प्रदूषण बढ़ने के पीछे क्या कारण है और इसे कैसे दूर किया जाए, सरकार को इस पर विचार करना चाहिए। एससी मलिक, एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स विशेषज्ञ।

20 मीटर से भी कम रही दृश्यता

जीटी रोड पर छाए स्मॉग के कारण मंगलवार सुबह सड़कों पर दृश्यता 20 मीटर से भी कम रही। इससे वाहनों की रफ्तार पर लगाम लगी है। स्मॉग के कारण दृश्यता होने से सुबह आठ बजे भी वाहनों की लाइटें जली हुई थी। चालकों को कोहरे जैसी परेशानी में वाहन निकालने पड़ रहे थे। खादर क्षेत्र में पराली जलाने की सूचना मिल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें