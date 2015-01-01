पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:एनएचएआई आबादी क्षेत्र में हादसों को रोकने के लिए बनाएगा सड़क

गोहाना39 मिनट पहले
रोहतक-पानीपत हाईवे पर चिड़ाना गांव में आबादी क्षेत्र में होने वाली सड़क दुर्घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए एनएचएआई द्वारा सर्विस रोड का निर्माण किया जाएगा। जिस जमीन पर सड़क बनाई जानी है, कुछ ग्रामीणों ने उस पर कब्जा किया हुआ है। अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए नोटिस देने के बाद प्रशासन उपचुनाव में व्यस्त हो गया था। नोटिसों का समय पूरा होने के बाद कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

अब प्रशासन फिर से अतिक्रमण हटवाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करेगा। हाईवे पर आबादी क्षेत्र में एनएचएआई द्वारा ग्रामीणों के लिए सर्विस रोड का निर्माण किया जाता है, जिससे ग्रामीण नियमानुसार ही यू-टर्न कर सके और सड़क पर हादसे नहीं हो। चिड़ाना गांव में सर्विस रोड का निर्माण नहीं किया गया है। गांव में सड़क के साथ-साथ भवन बनाए हुए है। कुछ भवन एनएचएआई की जमीन पर भी बने हुए हैं। हाईवे पर तेज गति से वाहन गुजरते हैं। इसलिए आबादी क्षेत्र में हादसे होते रहते हैं।

इसे देख ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन से आबादी क्षेत्र में सर्विस रोड का निर्माण कराने की मांग की थी। इस मांग को पूरा कराने के लिए एनएचएआई अधिकारियों से बातचीत की तो उन्होंने अवैध कब्जे हटवाने के लिए कहा। जिसके बाद पैमाइश कराने के बाद प्रशासन ने भवन मालिकों को नोटिस जारी किया था। कार्रवाई करने का समय आया तो बरोदा उपचुनाव आ गया। जिसके चलते प्रशासन कार्रवाई नहीं कर पाया।

हाईवे पर चिड़ाना गांव में आबादी क्षेत्र में ग्रामीणों के लिए अलग से रोड का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। इसके लिए जमीन से अतिक्रमण हटाना है। भवन मालिकों को नोटिस दिए थे, लेकिन उपचुनाव की व्यस्तता के चलते कार्रवाई नहीं हो पाई थी। एनएचएआई अधिकारियों से बातचीत करके फिर से नोटिस देकर प्रक्रिया को आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा। -आशीष वशिष्ठ, एसडीएम, गोहाना।

