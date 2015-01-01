पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गोहाना:अधिकारी पश्चिमी बाइपास निर्माण के लिए किसानों से पूछ रहे जमीन का रेट

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएम घोषणा पर पीडब्ल्यूडी ने बाईपास निर्माण की प्रक्रिया शुरू की

पश्चिमी बाइपास के निर्माण के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी प्रक्रिया तेज कर दी है। बाईपास निर्माण के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी किसानों की जीमनों की खरीद उनकी मर्जी के रेट पर करेगा। इसके लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी अधिकारी किसानों को उनकी जमीन का कलेक्टर रेट बताकर पूछ रहे हैं कि वे अपनी जमीन किस रेट में बेचना चाहते हैं। अधिकारी आवेदन में किसानों की पसंद का रेट भरकर रिपोर्ट मुख्यालय भेज रहे हैं।

2015 में सीएम मनोहर लाल ने पश्चिमी बाईपास के निर्माण की घोषणा की थी। सीएम घोषणा को पूरा करने के लिए पीडब्ल्यडी ने बाइपास निर्माण की प्रक्रिया शुरू की हुई है। इसके लिए अधिकारियों ने बाइपास रोड के लिए जमीन अधिग्रहण करने के प्रक्रिया शुरू की हुई है। अधिकारियों के अनुसार बाइपास रोड के निर्माण को लेकर 140 एकड़ जमीन का अधिग्रहण किया जाएगा। जमीन अधिग्रहण के लिए इस बार पीडब्ल्यूडी सीधी खरीद प्रक्रिया अपनाएगा। इसके अंतर्गत आला अधिकारी किसान से सीधे तरीके से जमीन खरीदेंगे। खरीद के दौरान किसान से भी पुछा जाएगा, कि वह अपनी जमीन कितने रूप में बेचना चाहता है। किसान द्वारा बताए गए रेट के आधार पर अधिकारी और किसान बातचीत कर जमीन का रेट फाइनल करेंगे।

पश्चिमी बाइपास के लिए जमीन की खरीद का कार्य ई-भूमि पोर्टल के माध्यम से होगा। पीडब्ल्यूडी पोर्टल पर जमीन का रिकॉर्ड अपलोड कर रहा है। अधिकारियों के अनुसार अधिग्रहित की जाने वाली जमीन का करीब 70 प्रतिशत डाटा पोर्टल पर अपलोड कर लिया गया है। अधिकारियों को यह कार्य 31 दिसंबर तक पूर्ण करना है।

सोनीपत व रोहतक के वाहन होंगे डायवर्ट

योजना के अनुसार बाइपास पानीपत को रोहतक रोड से जोड़ेगा। बाईपास से जींद रोड, जुलाना रोड व महम रोड को भी जुड़ेगा। पानीपत की तरफ से जिस भी वाहन को जींद या फिर जुलाना रोड जाना होगा, उन्हें शहर में घुसने की आवश्यकता नहीं पड़ेगी। वे सीधे ही बाईपास से होते हुए इस रोड से गुजर सकेंगे। इसी तरह से सोनीपत और रोहतक के वाहनों को भी डायवर्ट किया जाएगा। इसका फायदा शहर के लोगों को मिलेगा। भारी वाहन शहर के बीच में नहीं गुजरने पर शहर की सड़कों पर लगने वाले जाम नहीं लगेगा।

पश्चिमी बाइपास के लिए जमीन अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया शुरू की हुई है। इसके अंतर्गत ई-भूमि पोर्टल पर जमीन का डाटा अपलोड करवाया जा रहा है। साथ ही किसानों से उनकी राय पुछी जा रही है कि वे अपनी जमीन किस रेट में बेचना चाहते हैं। यह प्रक्रिया जल्दी ही पूर्ण कर ली जाएगी। सुमित कुमार, एसडीओ, पीडब्ल्यूडी, गोहाना

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें