रोडवेज:राजस्व बढ़ाने के लिए अधिकारियों ने दिल्ली से वापसी में बसों के रूट में किया बदलाव

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
गोहाना सब-डिपो अधिकारियों ने यात्रियों की मांग पर दिल्ली के लिए बस सेवा शुरू की हुई है। सब-डिपो की बसों को दिल्ली बस अड्‌डा में प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं मिली है। इसके चलते चालकों को यात्रियों को बस अड्‌डा परिसर के बाहर ही उतारकर वापिस आना पड़ता है। बाहर से वापिस आने से रोडवेज बसों को वापसी के लिए पर्याप्त यात्री नहीं मिल रहे हैं।

दिल्ली से वापसी की बुकिंग कम होने पर अधिकारियों ने दिल्ली से आने वाली बसों को पानीपत के लिए डायवर्ट कर दिया है। सब-डिपो की बसें अब दिल्ली से पानीपत होकर गोहाना पहुंच रही हैं। इससे पानीपत रूट के यात्रियों को सुविधा मिलने के साथ-साथ रोडवेज का भी राजस्व बढ़ा है। रोडवेज मुख्यालय ने अधिकारियों को दिल्ली के लिए बसें चलाने के लिए बीते माह मंजूरी दी थी।

मुख्यालय की मंजूरी मिलने पर अधिकारियों ने भी दिल्ली के लिए बस सेवा शुरू कर दी। सब-डिपो से दिल्ली के लिए बसें रोहतक होकर जाती हैं। कोरोना महामारी के चलते रोडवेज बसों को दिल्ली के बस अड्‌डा में प्रवेश करने की अनुमति नहीं मिल रही है। बसें यात्रियों को अड्‌डा परिसर के बाहर उतारकर वापिस चल देती हैं। अड्‌डा परिसर के बाहर वाहनों की आवाजाही अधिक होने के कारण वहां बस का ठहराव नहीं हो सकता है। चालकों को सवारी उतारकर तुरंत ही वहां से चलना होता है।

ठहराव नहीं होने के कारण बसों को यात्री भी नहीं मिल रहे हैं। वापसी में यात्रियों की संख्या कम होने से रोडवेज बसों को कम राजस्व मिल रहा था। राजस्व बढ़ाने के लिए अधिकारियों ने बसों का रूट बदलकर दिल्ली से पानीपत होते हुए गोहाना कर दिया है। सब-डिपो की बसें अब दिल्ली से पानीपत के लिए चलती हैं। पानीपत से फिर गोहाना के लिए आती हैं। अधिकारियों के अनुसार रूट में बदलाव करने से बसों को पर्याप्त यात्री मिल रहे हैं, जिससे राजस्व में भी वृद्धि हुई है।

रूट में किया है बदलाव

दिल्ली जाने वाली बसों का वापसी के रूट में बदलाव किया है। दिल्ली बस अड्‌डा के बाहर यात्रियों को उतारने के बाद बसें पानीपत होते हुए गोहाना पहुंच रही हैं। इससे विभाग के राजस्व में वृद्धि हुई है। राकेश सैनी, डीआई, बस अड्‌डा, गोहाना।

