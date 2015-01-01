पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बराेदा चुनाव:280 बूथों में से कांग्रेस 162, भाजपा 114 और इनेलो 4 बूथों पर जीती

गोहाना3 घंटे पहले
बरोदा उपचुनाव जीतने के लिए पार्टियों ने अपनी-अपनी रणनीति के तहत शीर्ष नेताओं को कुछ गांवों में चुनाव प्रचार में उतारा। लेकिन मतदाताओं पर अधिक प्रभाव छोड़ते हुए गांव के समीकरण को बदलने में सफल नहीं हो पाए। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी इंदुराज नरवाल ने 280 बूथों में से 162 बूथ, भाजपा प्रत्याशी पहलवान योगेश्वरदत्त ने 114 बूथ और इनेलो प्रत्याशी ने 4 बूथ पर जीत दर्ज की हैं। भाजपा-जजपा गठबंधन ने पहलवान योगेश्वरदत्त को उम्मीदवार बनाया था।

मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल और उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला दो-दो दिन हलके में लोगों के बीच रहें। मुख्यमंत्री ने अकेले कथूरा, धनाना, बरोदा, बुटाना और जागसी गांव में जनसभाएं की। दुष्यंत चौटाला ने गंगाना, भावड़, मदीना, रूखी और रभड़ा गांव में जनसभाएं की। मुख्यमंत्री और उपमुख्यमंत्री ने संयुक्त रूप से मुंडलाना, शामड़ी, भैंसवाल कलां और जसराना गांव में जनसभाएं की। जिन 14 गांवों में मुख्यमंत्री और उपमुख्यमंत्री गांवों में गए, उनमें से भैंसवाल कलां, धनाना, रभड़ा गांव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी जीत दर्ज की।

इसी तरह से कांग्रेस की प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुमारी शैलजा, प्रदेश प्रभारी विवेक बंसल व नेता प्रतिपक्ष भूपेंद्र हुड्डा ने संयुक्त रूप से भादौठी, ढुराना, मुंडलाना, जागसी, एपी माजरा, मातंड में जनसभाएं की थी। इनमें से तीन गांव ढुराना, मुंडलाना, जागसी गांव में पार्टी प्रत्याशी ने जीत दर्ज की। इनेलो प्रत्याशी जोगेंद्र मलिक अपने ही गांव में जीत दर्ज कर पाएं। जबकि पार्टी सुप्रीमो ओमप्रकाश चौटाला ने सभी गांवों का दौरा किया और अंत में बरोदा में रैली भी की थी।

कैहल्पा में रहा कड़ा मुकाबला

हलके के 54 गांवों में 280 बूथ बनाएं गए थे। गांव कैहल्पा में कांग्रेस और भाजपा के बीच कांटे की टक्कर रहीं। इस गांव में कुछ 621 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया था। इनमें से कांग्रेस को 272 और भाजपा को 270 वोट मिले। 6 मतदाताओं ने नोटा का बटन दबाया हुआ था। अन्य 12 प्रत्याशियों को 63 वोट मिली।

आठ गांवों में 100 वोटों से कम रहा जीत का अंतर

हलके के आठ गांवों में कांग्रेस और भाजपा के बीच कड़ा मुकाबला रहा। इन गांवों में हार-जीत का अंतर 100 वोटों से कम रहा। कैहल्पा में दो, बिचपड़ी में 30, सिरसाढ़ में 70, निजामपुर में 75 मतों से कांग्रेस और रभड़ा में 62, पुठी में 57, रिवाड़ा में 65 और मोई हुड्डा में 106 मतों से भाजपा प्रत्याशी जीते।

बूथ-87 पर दो वोटों से जीती कांग्रेस

बूथ नंबर 87 पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बीच अंतर दो वोटों का रहा। बूथ पर कांग्रेस को 158 और भाजपा को 156 वोट मिले। बूथ नंबर 143 पर चार वोटों के अंतर से कांग्रेस जीती। बूथ पर कांग्रेस को 43 और भाजपा को 39 वोट मिले। बूथ नंबर 152(ए) पर कांग्रेस 14 मतों से जीती। कांग्रेस को 186 और भाजपा को 172 वोट मिले। 153(ए) पर भी कांग्रेस चार मतों से जीती। कांग्रेस को 152 व भाजपा को 148 वोट मिले। बूथ नंबर 173 पर कांग्रेस 10 मतों से जीती। कांग्रेस को 186 और भाजपा को 176 वोट मिले। बूथ नंबर 180 पर भाजपा 11 मतों से जीती। भाजपा को 156 और कांग्रेस को 145 वोट मिले। 214(ए) पर भाजपा 10 मतों से जीती। भाजपा को 156 और कांग्रेस 146 वोट मिले। बूथ नंबर 2165(ए) भाजपा 6 मतों से जीती। भाजपा को 170 और कांग्रेस को 164 वोट मिले।

