गोहाना:पुलिस रही अलर्ट, बाहर से आने वाले वाहनों पर रही नजर

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
  • पुलिस ने होटल में रात को ठहरने वालों का जांचा रिकाॅर्ड

दीपावली पर असामाजिक तत्वों को क्षेत्र में घुसने से रोकने के लिए जिला की सीमा पर नाका लगाया गया है। शहर में भी पुलिस ने वाहनों की जांच करने का अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान यूपी और दिल्ली नंबर की गाड़ियों पर विशेष रूप से नजर रखी गई। वहीं, शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को सुचारू रखने के लिए जाम लगने के प्वाइंटों पर पुलिस कर्मी की ड्यूटी लगाई गई हैं।

एसपी जश्नदीप रंधावा ने थाना प्रभारियों को दीपावली पर अलर्ट रहने के निर्देश दिए थे। एसपी के आदेशों पर थाना शहर, थाना सदर और बरोदा थाना पुलिस टीम दिन भर अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में गश्त करती रही। इसके अलावा महिला पीसीआर को बाजार क्षेत्र और आसपास क्षेत्रों में गश्त करने के लिए लगाया गया था। ताकि कोई भी सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस जल्द से जल्द वहां पर पहुंच सके। वहीं, पुलिस ने होटल व धर्मशाला में रात को रूके लोगों के बारे में जानकारी जुटाई।

अधिकारियों ने होटल संचालकों को निर्देश दिए कि जो भी व्यक्ति रात को ठहरने के लिए आए, उनकी पहचान पत्र की कॉपी अवश्य रखें। थाना शहर प्रभारी महीपाल ने बताया कि त्योहार के सीजन में बाजार और सड़कों पर सामान्य से अधिक भीड़ रहती है। ऐसे में असामाजिक तत्व सक्रिय हो जाते हैं। इन पर निगरानी रखने के लिए शहर में पुलिस टीम लगातार गश्त कर रही है। राइडर को भी शहर में लगातार गश्त करने के निर्देश दिए हुए हैं। उन्होंने लोगों से भी अपील की है कि यदि कोई संदिग्ध व्यक्ति दिखाई दे तो इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दे।

