लापरवाही:पुलिसकर्मी सोते रहे, कोविड सेंटर से डकैती में आरोपी कोरोना संक्रमित हुआ फरार

गोहाना42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जेल में मिला था संक्रमित, तैनात थे आठ पुलिस कर्मी

महिला विश्वविद्यालय, खानपुर कलां में बने कोविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती कोरोना संक्रमित बंदियों की रखवाली में पुलिस कर्मी रात को सोते रहे। इसका फायदा उठाकर 20 नवंबर से भर्ती चोरी व डकैती मामले में आरोपी फरार हो गया। जबकि रात में इनकी सुरक्षा के लिए आठ पुलिस कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगी थी और सीसीटीवी से नजर भी रखी जा रही थी। काफी तलाश के बाद आरोपी नहीं मिला तो अधिकारियों की सूचना दी गई।

पुलिस का कहना है कि आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है। प्रशासन ने कुछ दिन पहले जेल में कोरोना की जांच कराई थी। इसमें चोरी-डकैती में आरोपी नीटू पुत्र तीर्थपाल उर्फ किरथपाल निवासी गांव सिरपटी, बड़ौत उत्तरप्रदेश सहित कुछ बंदी संक्रमित मिले थे। इनको कोविड सेंटर भर्ती किया गया था। सुबह करीब आठ बजे शिफ्ट बदलने से पहले एएसआई वीरेंद्र ने वार्डों में बंदियों की हाजिरी ली तो नीटू बेड पर नहीं मिला।

खिड़की बंद की, केवल दरवाजे से ही कमरे से बाहर जाने का है रास्ता

सेंटर विवि की हॉस्टल में बना है। मरीजों की सुरक्षा के लिए कमरों की खिड़कियां बंद कर दी गई हैं। केवल दरवाजे से बाहर निकल सकते हैं। सेंटर में पिछले हिस्से में मेस रूम बना है। उसकी छत की ऊंचाई कम है। बताया जा रहा है कि वहां से होते हुए आरोपी फरार हो गया।

लापरवाही : इतनी सुरक्षा किस काम की

कैदी फरार न हों, इसलिए शिफ्टों में 20 कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। एक बार में आठ पुलिसकर्मी गेट पर तैनात रहते हैं। मरीज के साथ डॉक्टर व कर्मचारियों से विवाद भी होता है। इसलिए 13 पुलिस कर्मचारियों को व्यवस्था बनाने में लगाया गया है। यहां मरीज भागने का पहला मौका नहीं है। सेंटर शुरू होने के कुछ माह बाद ही गन्नौर निवासी मरीज भी मेस रूम से होते हुए फरार हो गया था। आरोपी भी इसी रास्ते फरार हुआ है।

आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया

महिला थाना, खानपुर कलां में आरोपी नीटू के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। रात को पुलिस कर्मचारियों ने ड्यूटी में लापरवाही बरती है या नहीं, इसकी जांच शुरू कर दी है। फरार आरोपी की पुलिस तलाश कर रही है। उदय सिंह मीना, एएसपी, गोहाना।

