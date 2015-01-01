पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवहन:रोडवेज मुख्यालय ने सात माह बाद गोहाना से अजमेर रूट के लिए शुरू की बस सेवा

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोना के दौरान लगाए लॉकडाउन में बंद हो गई थी अजमेर रूट की बसें

अजमेर जाने के लिए क्षेत्र के यात्रियों को अब दूसरे जिलों की बसों पर निर्भर नहीं रहना पड़ेगा। यात्रियों की मांग पर रोडवेज मुख्यालय ने अजमेर के लिए बस सेवा शुरू की है। कोरोना महामारी के चलते अजमेर रूट पर बस सेवा बंद रही थी। बस अड्‌डा पर अजमेर के लिए प्रतिदिन सुबह 8:30 बजे रवाना होगी। सब-डिपो अधिकारियों द्वारा लॉकडाउन से पहले अजमेर रूट पर छह बसों का संचालन किया जाता था।

सभी बसें किलोमीटर स्कीम के अंतर्गत थी। मार्च माह में कोरोना महामारी के चलते सरकार ने लॉकडाउन शुरू कर दिया था। लॉकडाउन शुरू होने पर सभी रूटों पर बसों का संचालन बंद हो गया। इनमें अजमेर रूट भी शामिल था। अनलॉकडाउन शुरू होने पर रोडवेज मुख्यालय ने लोकल रूटों पर बसों का संचालन शुरू करवा दिया। धीरे-धीरे रोडवेज बसें दूसरे जिलों में भी जाने लगी।

दूसरे प्रदेशों के रूटों पर बसें भेजने के लिए विभाग को मंजूरी नहीं मिल रही थी। जबकि शहर से दूसरे प्रदेशों में जाने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या भी अधिक रहती है। यात्रियों द्वारा लंबे समय से अजमेर के लिए बस सेवा शुरू करने की मांग की जा रही थी। यात्रियों की मांग पर रोडवेज मुख्यालय ने अजमेर रूट पर बस सेवा शुरू करने की मंजूरी दे दी है। अधिकारियों ने अजमेर रूट पर अभी केवल एक ही बस भेजना शुरू किया है।

यात्रियों की संख्या बढ़ने पर बढ़ाई जाएंगी बसें

यात्रियों की मांग पर अजमेर रूट पर बस सेवा शुरू की है। इस रूट पर अभी केवल एक ही बस के लिए यात्री हैं। यात्रियों की संख्या बढ़ने पर बसों की संख्या भी बढ़ा दी जाएगी। -राकेश सैनी, डीआई, बस अड्‌डा, गोहाना।

