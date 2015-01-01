पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्माण कार्य:बंद पड़े पार्क निर्माण के कार्य को एजेंसी ने दोबारा किया शुरू

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सिविल अस्पताल के नजदीक एक माह से बंद पड़े पार्क निर्माण के कार्य को एजेंसी ने शनिवार को शुरू कर दिया। पार्क निर्माण का कार्य बजट के अभाव में बंद पड़ा था। नगर निकाय मुख्यालय से बजट की मंजूरी मिलने के बाद एजेंसी ने कार्य शुरू कर दिया। नप अधिकारियों ने पार्क निर्माण का कार्य 26 जनवरी से पहले पूर्ण करवाने का लक्ष्य रखा है।

सिविल अस्पताल के पुराने भवन परिसर में नप द्वारा पार्क का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। निर्माण कार्य वर्ष 2019 में शुरू हुआ था। पार्क के निर्माण के लिए नप ने 84.60 लाख रुपए का बजट रखा था। पार्क की सुंदरता बढ़ाने के लिए अधिकारियों ने एजेंसी ने अतिरिक्त कार्य करवा लिया।

अधिकारियों ने पार्क में फव्वारे का साइज बढ़वा दिया व उस पर पत्थर लगवा दिया। पगडंडी पर भी पत्थर लगवाया गया है। इसके चलते पार्क के निर्माण की लागत बढ़ गई। पार्क की लागत अब 1.61 करोड़ रुपए पहुंच चुकी है। पार्क के लिए मुख्यालय ने पहले भेजे गए एस्टीमेट के अनुसार ही पेमेंट जारी की हुई थी। बजट खत्म होने के बाद एजेंसी ने पार्क का निर्माण कार्य बंद कर दिया। एजेंसी ने आठ नवंबर को पार्क निर्माण का कार्य बंद किया था। निर्माण कार्य बंद होने के बाद अधिकारियों ने मुख्यालय से अतिरिक्त बजट की मांग की थी। मुख्यालय से बजट की मंजूरी मिलने के बाद एजेंसी ने एक माह बाद दोबारा से निर्माण कार्य शुरू करवा दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें