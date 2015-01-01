पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोहाना:चेयरपर्सन ने शहर में चलाया सफाई अभियान, अपनी निगरानी में गलियों से उठवाया कूड़ा

गोहाना
शहर को साफ सुथरा रखने के लिए नगर परिषद ने शहर में विशेष सफाई अभियान शुरू किया है। नगर परिषद चेयरपर्सन रजनी विरमानी ने अपनी निगरानी में वार्ड-1 और 5 में गलियों की सफाई करवाई। उन्होंने गलियों व खाली प्लाॅटों में पड़ी गंदगी को साफ करवाया। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को भी गलियों की नियमित रूप से सफाई करवाने और समय-समय पर निरीक्षण करने के निर्देश दिए।

नगर परिषद द्वारा शहर को साफ रखने के लिए घर-घर से कूड़ा उठवाया जा रहा है। वहीं गलियों की सफाई के लिए अलग से कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई हुई है। इसके बावजूद भी कुछ लोग शिकायत कर रहे थे कि उनके क्षेत्र में गलियों की सफाई सही ढंग से नहीं होती है। लोगों की शिकायत पर नप ने शहर में विशेष सफाई अभियान शुरू किया है।

इसके अंतर्गत नप चेयरपर्सन व नप अधिकारी कॉलोनियों में जाकर सफाई व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण करेंगे और गंदगी मिलने पर उसका उठान भी करवाएंगे। चेयरपर्सन विरमानी ने कहा कि स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में शहर की रैंकिग बहुत अच्छी रही है। सफाई के मामले में रैंक को बनाए रखने के लिए नियमित रूप से सफाई होती रहनी चाहिए। अधिकारी भी शहर को साफ रखने के प्रति सजग रहें। इसके लिए अधिकारी समय-समय पर सफाई कार्य का औचक निरीक्षण करें। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर के प्रत्येक वार्ड में सफाई अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

