हादसा:सोनीपत रोड पर वाहन की टक्कर से अनियंत्रित होकर पलटा ट्राला

गोहाना42 मिनट पहले
सोनीपत रोड पर बड़ौता फ्लाईओवर के नजदीक सामने से आ रहे दूसरे ट्राले की टक्कर से एक ट्राला रोड पर पलट गया। ट्राला पलटने से चालक घायल हो गया। राहगीरों ने ट्राला चालक को उपचार के लिए एक निजी अस्पताल में पहुंचाया। राहगीरों का कहना है कि ट्राला चालक रोहतक की तरफ से आ रहा था। वही दूसरा ट्राला सोनीपत की तरफ से आ रहा था। रोहतक की तरफ से आ रहे ट्राले की गति अधिक होने के कारण दूसरे ट्राले से टकरा गया। टक्कर के बाद ट्राला अनियंत्रित होकर रोड पर पलट गया। वही दूसरा चालाक वाहन लेकर मौके से फरार हो गया। ट्राला रोड पर पलटी होने के कारण वाहनों की आवाजाही प्रभावित हो गई।

बकरी चरवाहे को पीटा और बकरियों को ले गए आरोपी

गांव रामपुर के खेतों में बकरी चरा रहे एक पशुपालक से 4 अज्ञात युवकों ने मारपीट करके नगद राशि व बकरियां छीन ली और मौके से फरार हो गए। गांव पीपली निवासी पशुपालक जगबीर ने बताया कि वह गांव रामपुर के खेतों में अपनी बकरियां चरा रहा था। दोपहर के समय चार युवक एक कार में आए और आते ही उसके साथ मारपीट करने लगे। युवकों ने उससे एक हजार रुपए, आधार कार्ड और उसकी 15 बकरियों को छिनकर गाड़ी में डालकर फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने अज्ञात युवकों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में युवती लापता

गांव फिरोजपुर बांगर औद्योगिक क्षेत्र स्थित एक फैक्ट्री से एक लड़की रहस्यमय परिस्थितियों में लापता हो गई। लड़की के पिता ने बताया कि वह इस फैक्ट्री में अपनी पत्नी व दो लड़कियों के साथ रहता है। रात्रि को वह अपने परिवार के साथ ठीक प्रकार से सो गया था। सुबह लगभग 5 बजे के करीब उसकी 18 वर्षीय लड़की फैक्ट्री से बाहर गई थी लेकिन वह वापस लौट कर नहीं आई। उसे शक है कि उसकी लड़की को किसी ने छुपाया हुआ है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।

