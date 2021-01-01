पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:कोरोना संक्रमण को खत्म करने के लिए पीएचसी स्तर पर शुरू हुआ वैक्सनीनेशन

गोहाना3 घंटे पहले
गोहाना. पीएचसी खानपुर कलां में डॉक्टर छवि को टीका लगाती एएनएम।
गोहाना. पीएचसी खानपुर कलां में डॉक्टर छवि को टीका लगाती एएनएम।
  • 40 कर्मचारियों ने लगवाया टीका, गोहाना में 12 दिन बाद मिला कोरोना संक्रमित

कोरोना वायरस को खत्म करने के लिए वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा तेजी से कराया जा रहा है। विभाग ने सोमवार से पीएचसी स्तर पर भी वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य शुरू कर दिया। क्षेत्र की पीएचसी पर हेल्थ वर्करों को टीका लगाया गया। पीएचसी पर डॉक्टरों ने टीका लगवाकर कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ कराया। उन्होंने कहा कि वैक्सीन सुरक्षित है। कोरोना को खत्म करने के लिए आगे आएं।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य मेडिकल कॉलेज, सिविल अस्पताल में कराया जा रहा था। अब विभाग ने ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में पीएचसी स्तर पर भी वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। क्षेत्र में पीएचसी पर डॉक्टर के अलावा हेल्थ वर्करों को भी टीका लगाया गया। हेल्थ वर्करों ने भी वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर उत्साह दिखाया। पीएचसी खानपुर कलां की इंचार्ज डॉ. छवि राठी ने बताया कि वैक्सीन की डोज 96 कर्मचारियों के लिए आई थी। इनमें से 40 कर्मचारियों ने टीका लगवाया है। पीएचसी पर एएनएम सुनीता ने डॉक्टर, हल्थ वर्कर, आंगनवाड़ी और आशा वर्कर को टीका लगाया। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर अफवाह फैलाई जा रही है। वैक्सीन पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है। इस अवसर पर डॉ.अश्विनी व हेल्थ इंस्पेक्टर कर्मवीर मलिक आदि उपस्थित रहें।

जिले में 38 हेल्थ सेंटरों पर 1730 ने लगवाई वैक्सीन

सोनीपत | स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सोमवार को कोरोना वैक्सीन डे मनाया। जिले के 38 हेल्थ सेंटरों पर 1316 कर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगाने का टारगेट रखा था, जबकि विभाग ने 1730 को वैक्सीन लगाई। सोनीपत में वैक्सीनेशन प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा हो रहा है।

आठ दिन में 6267 को कोरोना वैक्सीन की डोज लगाई जा चुकी है। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. नीरज यादव ने बताया कि कोरोना वैक्सीन डे पर अब तक की सबसे ज्यादा 1730 को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। प्रथम फेज में जिन्हें वैक्सीन लगाई गई वह हेल्थ सेंटर पर उत्साह से पहुंचें। 38 सेंटरों पर सोमवार को वैक्सीन लगाई गई।

