बरोदा उपचुनाव:कोरोना से बचाव के प्रबंधों के बीच मतदाताओं ने उत्साह से किया मतदान

गोहानाएक घंटा पहले
बरोदा उपचुनाव कोरोना काल में कराया गया। मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं को कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाने के चुनाव आयोग ने पुख्ता प्रबंध किए गए थे। जिससे मतदाता घर से निकलकर मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचकर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर सकें। मतदान केंद्रों पर सुबह मतदाताओं की कतार लगी रही। मतदान करीब 68.98 प्रतिशत रहा। मतदान शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न हुआ। 2014 में 73.69 और 2019 में 73.2 प्रतिशत मतदान रहा था। इस बार यह कम रहा। मतगणना 10 नवंबर को होगी।

उप-चुनाव के दौरान सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर कोविड-19 से बचाव के सुरक्षा प्रबंध किए हुए थे। सभी केंद्रों में मतदाताओं के लिए डिस्पोजेबल हैंड ग्लब्स तथा सैनेटाइजर का प्रबंध किया गया था। मतदान कराने वाले कर्मचारियों के लिए भी पीपीई किट उपलब्ध करवाई गई थी। पोलिंग बूथ पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियम की पालना कराने के लिए गोलदारे बनाए गए थे। उप-चुनाव में मतदाताओं में उत्साह देखने को मिला। मतदान सुबह सात बजे शुरू हुआ और शाम छह बजे तक चला। सुबह 11 बजे तक करीब 20 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। दोपहर बाद मतदान की गति बढ़ी। ग्रामीण परिवार के साथ मतदान के साथ पहुंचे।

सुरक्षा के साथ ईवीएम पहुंचाई स्ट्रांग रूम

मतदान संपन्न होने बाद मतदान केंद्रों से ईवीएम को कड़ी सुरक्षा के साथ बिट्स, मोहाना में बनाए गए स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम में पहुंचाया गया। उपायुक्त श्यामलाल पूनिया व पुलिस अधीक्षक जश्नदीप सिंह रंधावा ने बिट्स मोहाना का दौरा भी किया। उपायुक्त पूनिया ने बताया कि मतदान प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद ईवीएम तथा वीवीपैट इत्यादि चुनावी सामग्री को सुरक्षा के कड़े बंदोबस्त के साथ मतगणना केंद्र तक पहुंचाया गया, जहां मशीनों को स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम में रखा गया। इसके पहले पोलिंग पार्टियों ने ईवीएम को सील करने की जरूरी कार्रवाई तथा अन्य औपचारिकताओं को भी पूरा किया।

