धोखाधड़ी:दोस्त बनकर युवक के खाते से निकाले 2.23 लाख रुपए

गोहाना38 मिनट पहले
साइबर ठगों ने दोस्त बनकर फोन-पे पर 15 हजार रुपए मंगवाने की बात कहकर बीधल निवासी संदीप के खाते करीब 2.23 लाख रुपए निकाल लिए। आरोपी ने कहा था कि किसी से पैसे मंगवाने हैं। इसलिए संदीप ने अपना स्कैन कोड भेज दिया था। खाते की जांच करने पर युवक को धोखाधड़ी होने का पता चला। सदर थाना गोहाना ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया शिकायतकर्ता संदीप के अनुसार 16 नवंबर शाम करीब साढ़े छह बजे उसके मोबाइल पर कॉल आई।

कॉल करने वाले अपना नाम सोनू बताया और कहा कि वह उसका दोस्त है। सोनू ने कहा कि उसका बैंक में खाता नहीं है। वह उसके फोन-पे पर करीब 15 हजार रुपए डलवा रहा हूं। बाद में उससे नकद ले लेगा। संदीप को लगा कि उसका दोस्त ही बोल रहा है। इसलिए उसके मोबाइल पर स्कैन कोड भेज दिया।

इसके बाद उसके खाते से रुपए निकलने शुरू हो गए। आरोपी ने रुपए वापस करने के नाम पर उससे ओटीपी नंबर पूछता रहा। आरोपी उसके खाते में रुपए डलवाने की बजाए निकालता रहा। आरोपी ने उसके साथ दो अलग-अलग मोबाइल नंबरों से बातचीत की। बाद में जब संदीप ने खाते की जांच की तो उसे धोखाधड़ी का पता चला। उन्होंने इसकी शिकायत पुलिस को दी है।

