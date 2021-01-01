पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या का प्रयास:युवक को मारी गोली, खेत में बने मकान में छिपकर बचाई जान

गोहाना5 घंटे पहले
  • जसराना में एक साल पहले हुई लड़ाई की रंजिश के चलते आरोपी ने दिया घटना को अंजाम

जसराना में एक साल पहले हुए झगड़े की रंजिश को लेकर एक युवक पर फायर कर दिया। गोली बाजू को पार करती हुई उसकी पासू में लगी। घायल अमित निवासी जसराना ने जान बचाने के लिए खेतों में बने मकान के अंदर घुसकर जान बचाई। अमित के अनुसार मुंडलाना निवासी शिव प्रकाश की बहन की शादी जसराना निवासी के साथ की हुई है। इसलिए बहन से मिलने के लिए शिवप्रकाश भी गांव में आता रहता है। करीब एक साल पहले शिव प्रकाश अपनी बहन के पास आया हुआ था।

उसकी और उसके साथी की किसी बात को लेकर शिवप्रकाश के साथ लड़ाई-झगड़ा हो गया था। शिवप्रकाश की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मामला भी दर्ज कर लिया था। यह मामला कोर्ट में विचाराधीन है। इस मामले में दो फरवरी को कोर्ट में तारीख थी। अमित का आरोप है कि शिवप्रकाश झगड़े को लेकर मन में रंजिश रखे हुए था। सोमवार को वह घर से नहर की तरफ जा रहा था।

जब वह ग्रामीण बलजीत के घर के पास पहुंचा तो सामने गली में शिव प्रकाश अपने साथी के साथ बाइक पर आता हुआ दिखाई दिया। आरोपी शिवप्रकाश ने उसको देखते ही अपनी पिस्तौल निकाल ली। आरोपी द्वारा फायर करने पर गोली उसकी बाजू को पार करते हुए पासू में जाकर लगी।

घायल अमित बोला- घटना को अंजाम देने से पहले कराई रेकी

आरोप है कि घटना को अंजाम देने से पहले आरोपी शिवप्रकाश ने रेकी कराई थी। वह कहां पर जाता है और किससे मिलता है, इसकी जानकारी जुटाई थी। यह जानकारी उसके भांजे ने उसे मुहैया कराई थी। इसका फायदा उठाते हुए आरोपी अपने साथी के साथ गली में पहुंचा था। आरोपी ने उस पर कई राउंड फायर भी किए। अमित का कहना है कि आरोपी के साथी ने मास्क लगाया हुआ था, जिसके कारण वह उसको पहचान नहीं पाया।

