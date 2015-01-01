पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पिछले साल 36 लाख क्विंटल की हुई थी:मिल की शुरुआत पहले होने से 10 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने की अतिरिक्त होगी पेराई

सोनीपत2 घंटे पहले
  • क्षेत्र में आने वाले किसानों के खेतों में करीब 48 लाख क्विंटल गन्ना होता है

दी सहकारी शुगर मिल सोनीपत में गन्ना पेराई सत्र का शुभारंभ इस साल 12 दिन पहले किया जा रहा है। जिसका लाभ किसानों को सीधे तौर पर मिलेगा। वहीं पिछले साल पेराई सत्र शुरू होने के बाद भी बार-बार आई गड़बड़ियों की वजह से मिल कई बार ट्रिप हुई थी। बावजूद इसके पूरे सीजन में मिल प्रबंधन ने 36 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने से अधिक की पेराई की थी। इस साल उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि मिल पूरी क्षमता पर बगैर किसी गड़बड़ी के चलेगी। जिससे इस साल 48 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने की पेराई संभव है।

शुगर मिल प्रबंधन की मानें तो मिल का ट्रायल इस साल पूरी तरह से सफल रहा हैै। करीब एक महीने तक मिल को चलाया गया है। जिसके बाद पेराई सत्र का शुभारंभ करने की घोषणा की गई है। मिल में अब प्रतिदिन 22 हजार क्विंटल गन्ने की पेराई होगी। जबकि दो साल पहले तक इसकी क्षमता 16 हजार क्विंटल थी। सरकार द्वारा करीब 16 करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर क्षमता वृद्धि का कार्य गया है।

22 किमी रेडियस के किसान मिल से संबंधित

मिल प्रबंधन द्वारा कराए गए सर्वे में करीब 14 हजार एकड़ जमीन पर खेती की जा रही है। शुगर मिल प्रबंधन द्वारा सोनीपत के 22 किमी रेडियस में गन्ने की खेती करने वाले किसानों का गन्ना लिया जाता है। इसमें 285 गांव के किसान सम्मिलित है। इन सभी की बॉडिंग का कार्य किया गया है। गन्ने के किस्म के अनुसार किसानों को पर्ची दी जाएगी।

प्रबंधन ने स्टाफ घटाकर भी काम पूरा किया

शुगर मिल प्रबंधन द्वारा मिल में हर साल सीजन में नियुक्ति की जाती है। जिस पर करीब ढाई करोड़ रुपए खर्च होता है। लेकिन पिछले साल मिल प्रबंधन ने भारी संख्या में स्टाफ कम कर दिया था। जिससे मिल को 70 लाख रुपए बचे थे। शुगर का रिकवरी रेट अच्छा होने से मिल का घाटा भी कम हुआ है। इस साल मिल प्रबंधन द्वारा दावा किया जा रहा है कि यह घाटा और भी कम होगा। मिल को लोन आदि मिलाकर करीब 22 करोड़ रुपए की जरूरत है।

मिल काे पूरी क्षमता पर चलाया जाएगा

मिल प्रबंधन द्वारा ट्रायल का कार्य पूरा कर लिया गया है। किसानों से गन्ना समय से लेकर आने के लिए संपर्क किया जा रहा है। सही तरीके से छिलाई आदि करने के बाद किसान गन्ना लेकर आएं, ताकि मिल को सही तरीके से चलाया जा सके। चुनाव के कारण व्यस्तता होने से मिल पहले नहीं चल पाई, अन्यथा अब तक पेराई पीक पर होती। हालांकि निश्चित तारीख से पेराई शुरू हो जाएगी।

सुरेंद्र सिंह, एमडी शुगर मिल सोनीपत।

