घटना:कर्मियों को बंधक बना 10 बदमाशोंं ने फैक्ट्री से कार व हजारों का माल लूटा

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बगड़ गांव स्थित एल्युमिनियम फैक्ट्री में बुधवार रात करीब एक बजे 10 नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने धावा बोल दिया। हथियार के बल पर गार्ड व कर्मचारियों को बंधक बनाकर आरोपी लाखों का सामान, तीन मोबाइल, एक आई-10 कार लूट ले गए। कर्मचारी की सूचना पर पहुंचे मालिक ने पुलिस में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। गार्ड का कहना है कि आरोपी पूरी प्लांनिग से फैक्ट्री में पहुंचे। सामान लोड करने के लिए गाड़ी भी लेकर पहुंचे थे।

प्रणव मीतल पुत्र सजीव मीतल माडल टाऊन पार्ट-I, नई दिल्ली ने सदर थाना पुलिस को बताया कि उसने बाघड़ू गांव में जमीन खरीदकर उसमें एल्युमिनियम ओर कॉपर की फैक्ट्री लगा रखी है। 29 अक्टूबर को उसके अकाउंटेंट नरेश ने फोन से उसे सूचना दी कि फैक्ट्री में में लूट हो गई है । वह सूचना पाकर फैक्ट्री पहुंचा। वह बताया गया कि 10 बदमाश एक कार और सामान उठा ले गए।

सबसे पहले दो गार्डों को पिस्तौल के बल पर बंधक बनाया

फैक्ट्री मालिक ने बताया गार्डों व लेबर ने उसको को बताया कि रात को समय करीब एक बजे पर हथियारों से लैस 10 नकाबपोश बदमाश पहुंचे। फैक्ट्री के गेट पर बैठे गार्डों ओम प्रकाश पुत्र मांगे राम निवासी भठगांव व अमित पुत्र महेंद्र वासी मोहाना को हथियार के बल पर काबू कर लिया। इसके बाद फैक्ट्री के अंदर ले जाकर रस्सी से बांध दिया। एक बदमाश हथियार समेत उनके पास खड़ा हो गया।

छत पर जाकर ऊपर सो रहे कर्मचारियों के मोबाइल लूटे

इसके बाद फिर 4 बदमाश फैक्टरी की छत पर गऐ औऱ छत पर सो रहे लेबर संदीप पुत्र श्रीराम, संजीत पुत्र शिवदयालव ज्ञान चन्द पुत्र बंदुकधारी निवासी नान पारा उत्तर प्रदेश को गन प्वाईंट पर फैक्टरी में निचे लाकर गार्डे के पास बांध दिया। गार्ड औमप्रकाश व गार्ड अमित व लेबर संदीप का मोबाइल मारपीट करके लूट लिए।

फैक्टरी का शटर खोलकर सामान लोड किया, अपनी गाड़ी लेकर आए

इसके बाद फैक्टरी का शटर खोलकर बाहर से एक सफेद रंग की गाड़ी फैक्टरी के अन्दर लगा दी। फैक्टरी के अन्दर से लगभग कॉपर की वायर जिसका वजन 1057 किलोग्राम, 4 बंडल केबल के लगभग 200 मीटर , कॉपर केटहुड 1063 किलोग्राम गाड़ी मे लोडकर , ऑफिस से आई-10 कार लूट ले गए।

डकैती का केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। जल्द मामले का खुलासा किया जाएगा। सीसीटीवी की फुटेज खंगाली जाएगी, साइबर सेल की मदद ली जाएगी। सुनील, सदर थाना प्रभारी।

