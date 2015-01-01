पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निगम चुनाव:मेयर के लिए 16 व पार्षदों के लिए 116 उम्मीदवार मैदान में, कांग्रेस से बागी हुए छाबड़ा निर्दलीय उतरे

सोनीपत11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बसपा मेयर उम्मीदवार धर्मवीर सरोहा पास खड़े, जबकि एक समर्थक उनका फार्म भरते हुए।
  • अंतिम दिन मेयर के 7 व वार्डों के लिए 84 ने किए नामांकन, आज होगी छटनी और वापसी
  • कांग्रेस ने छाबड़ा के बेटे की जगह वार्ड-3 में और खाली सीट वार्ड-18 में उतारे जाट प्रत्याशी

नगर परिषद से नगर निगम बनने के 5 साल बाद पहली बार हो रहे नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए गुरुवार को नामांकन प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई। नामांकन प्रक्रिया के अंतिम दिन मेयर पद के लिए 7 व वार्ड पार्षदों के लिए 84 उम्मीदवारों से नामांकन दाखिल किए। मेयर पद के लिए कुल 16 उम्मीदवार व वार्ड पार्षदों के लिए 116 उम्मीदवारों का नामांकन हुआ है।

कांग्रेस से टिकट नहीं मिलने पर बगावत में उतरे पूर्व नप चेयरमैन अशोक छाबड़ा ने निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ने के लिए नामांकन भरा। उनके बेटे को वार्ड-3 से कांग्रेस द्वारा दी गई पार्षद टिकट को बदलना पड़ा है। कांग्रेस ने वार्ड-3 से हरेंद्र व अभी तक घोषित नहीं किए गए वार्ड-18 से मंजीत गहलावत को पार्षद प्रत्याशी उतारा है।

दोनों ही जाट उम्मीदवार हैं। बसपा भी मेयर व 5 पार्षदों के साथ मैदान में आई है। शुक्रवार को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच की जाएगी। जिसके बाद 18 दिसंबर को आजाद उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित होंगे। अंतिम दिन चुनाव के लिए नामांकन भरने में खूब गहमागहमी रही। उम्मीदवार व उनके समर्थक नामांकन के लिए ईधर-उधर कागजात पूरे करने के लिए भागदौड़ करते रहे।

अंतिम दिन नामांकन करने के लिए मेयर से लेकर पार्षद पद के लिए कई उम्मीदवारों को खूब दौड़ लगानी पड़ी। भाजपा से तीन दिन पहले टिकट घोषित होने के बाद भी एक उम्मीदवार को यह ध्यान नहीं रहा कि आखिर नामांकन कहा दाखिल करना है वे नगर निगम कार्यालय पहुंच गए जबकि उन्हें बीडीओ कार्यालय में नामांकन दाखिल करना था। बसपा की भी टिकट अंतिम दिन जारी होने के कारण देरी से होने वाले नुकसान से बचने के लिए मेयर के बसपा उम्मीदवार धर्मबीर सरोहा ने बीडीओ कार्यालय में गाड़ी के बोनट पर ही अपना फार्म भरना पड़ा। वहीं वार्ड दस से आए अजय तय समय अवधि से आधा घंटा देरी से आने के कारण नामांकन प्रक्रिया से ही वंचित हो गए।

संदीप राणा ने आखिरकार किया नामांकन

जजपा के हलका अध्यक्ष संदीप राणा ने चुनाव लड़ने के लिए जजपा पार्टी कई दिन पहले छोड़ दी थी। इसके बाद राष्ट्रवादी परिवर्तन मंच ने इन्हें समर्थित प्रत्याशी प्रस्तावित किया। बाद में सर्व टैक्स विरोधी समिति के बैनर तले इन्हें पंचायती तौर पर मेयर चुनाव लड़ने के लिए आगे किया गया। अब आखिर जन सेवक मंच के बैनर के साथ संदीप राणा ने अपना नामांकन दाखिल कर दिया। उनका नामांकन कराने विधायक बलराज कुंड़ू पहुंचे। जबकि सर्व टैक्स विरोध समिति में सदस्य रहे देवेन्द्र गौतम ने भी निर्दलीय नामांकन दाखिल किया। हालांकि निगम में शामिल गांवों में बनी सर्व टैक्स विरोध समिति ने अपनी तरफ से उम्मीदवार नहीं उतारने की बात कह चुकी है।

नामांकन कार्यालय के बाहर गाड़ी के बोनट पर भरने पड़े फार्म

बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने नामांकन प्रक्रिया के अंतिम दिन मेयर और वार्ड पार्षदों के पांच प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं। जिसमें मेयर पद के लिए बीएसएनएल के पूर्व अधिकारी धर्मबीर सरोहा ने मेयर पद का नामांकन किया। पार्षद पद के लिए वार्ड एक से मनोज सैनी, वार्ड-2 राजीव वाल्मीकि, 14 से साधुराम, 19 नरेन्द्र कुंडू, 20 से सविता गोयल शामिल हैं। सभी ने हरियाणा महासचिव अनिल रंगा के नेतृत्व में नामांकन दाखिल किए। अंतिम दिन घोषणा के चलते मेयर प्रत्याशी ने तो नामांकन कार्यालय के बाहर अपनी गाड़ी के बोनट पर फार्म भरने पड़े।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें