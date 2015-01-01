पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Sonipat
  • 168 New Cases, Including 36, Were Found In The Jail, The Figure Crossed 12000, Every Day Average Increased From 96 To 100

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:जेल में 36 सहित 168 नए केस मिले, आंकड़ा 12000 पार, हर दिन की औसत 96 से बढ़ 100 हुई

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना वायरस का विस्फोट लगातार जारी है। गुरुवार को 168 मरीज मिले। इनमें 43 महिला मरीज भी शामिल हैं। कोरोना का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 12080 हो गया है। कोरोना की हर दिन की रफ्तार अब बढ़ गई है। हर दिन की औसत 96 से 100 मरीज मिलने की हो गई है। 19 दिन में 1904 कोरोना संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। कोरोना के एक्टिव केस 1003 हो गए हैं। 120 मरीज ठीक भी हुए। कोरोना से ठीक होने वालों की कुल संख्या 11021 हो गई है। कोरोना से अब तक 56 कि मौत हुई है।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में यहां मिले कोरोना वायरस के मरीज

गांव मुंडलाना में 1, खरखौदा के वार्ड नम्बर 2 में 1, गोपालपुर में 1, थाना कलां में 1, सैदपुर में 2, बीएल प्लाईवुड फिरोजपुर बांगर में 6, फिरोजपुर में 1,0कमासपुर में 1, सांदल कलां में 1, पुठर में 1, पुगथला में 1, ललहेड़ी में 1, गढी केसरी में 1, लहराड़ा में 1, मुरथल में 2, दिपालपुर में 1, कुंडल में 1, बहालगढ़ में 3, माछरी में 1, झरोठी में 1, जुआं में 1, पिपली खेडा में 1, पपनेरा में 1 तथा खेवड़ा में 1 नया कोरोना पॉजिटीव मरीज पाया गया है।

खतरनाक स्थिति : सर्वाधिक 36 संक्रमित जिला कारागार में पाए

शहरी क्षेत्र में सर्वाधिक 36 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस जिला कारागार में पाए गए। इस अलावा सेक्टर-12 में 2, सेक्टर-14 में 6, सेक्टर-15 में 3, सेक्टर-23 मे 4, सेक्टर-7 में 1, जिंदल ग्लोबल सिटी सोनीपत में 2, जैन बाग कालोनी में 1, कुम्हार गेट में 2, मॉडल टाऊन में 5, ओल्ड डीसी रोड पर 1, पुरखास अड्डïा पर 1, जिंदर रियलटी लिमिटेड नरेला रोड में 3, सिक्का कालोनी में 4, मोहल्ला कलां में 1, किशनपुरा में 1, गोहाना की इंद्र गली में 1, गोहाना के सेक्टर-7 में 1, गोहाना की पुरानी अनाज मंडी में 2, गन्नौर के गांधी नगर में 4, गन्नौर के पटेल नगर में 1, सीआरपीएफ कैम्प में 2, सक्सेना अस्पताल सोनीपत में 1, हाउसिंग बोर्ड काॅलोनी में 6, गन्नौर शिवजी काॅलोनी में 2, आर्य नगर सोनीपत में 2, प्रभू नगर में 1, हिन्दू स्कूल सोनीपत में 1, भगतपुरा सोनीपत में 1, मयूर विहार सोनीपत में 3, आदर्श नगर में 3, ककरोई रोड सोनीपत में 1, डबल स्टोरी सोनीपत में 2, सोनीपत के देव स्कूल के नजदीक 2, ब्रेक पार्टस प्राईवेट लिमिटेड में 5, विकास नगर सोनीपत में 1, पुलिस लाईन में 1, काठ मंडी सोनीपत में 1, बालाजी मंदिर सोनीपत में 1, टीडीआई कुंडली में 2, टीडीआई टस्कन सिटी में 2, टीडीआई किंग्सबरी में 1, मलिक कालोनी सोनीपत में 1, अशोक विहार सोनीपत में 1 तथा पंचम नगर में 1 नए कोरोना मरीज की पुष्टि हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें