पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जांच:श्मशान घाट पर दो दिन में पहुंचे 17 शव, मौत का कारण पता नहीं, शराब से जान जाने की आशंका

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोनीपत . महलाना चौक के पास श्मशान घाट में जलती चिताएं।
  • सोमवार को 8 व मंगलवार को 9 शव पहुंचे श्मशान घाट जिसमें कुछ शराब के आदी थे

शहर की कई कॉलोनियों में मंगलवार को 9 लोगों की मौत हुई। मृतकों की मौत के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है। परिजनों ने सभी का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया। सिटी थाना पुलिस ने बताया कि किसी ने कोई सूचना व शिकायत नहीं दी है। महलाना चौक के पास श्मशान घाट में दो दिन में 17 लोगों का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। श्मशान घाट में सोमवार को 8 और मंगलवार को 9 शव आए।

मरने वालों में इंडियन काॅलोनी, मयूर विहार, शास्त्री काॅलोनी, रामनगर, प्रगति नगर सहित अन्य कॉलोनियों के रहने वाले हैं। मृतकों परिजनों ने इस बारे में कोई कारण नहीं बताया, लेकिन खुफिया तंत्र ने श्मशान घाट से जानकारी ली है।

नशे से पहले भी हुई मौत

शहर में नशे से पहले भी मौत हुई हैं। कुछ दिन पहले हुडा ग्राउंड में एक युवक की नशे से मौत हुई थी। इसको लेकर जब पड़ताल की तो दिल्ली कैंप में नशे की जड़ गहरी होने की बात सामने आई थी, हाल में जो मौत हुई उनका कारण क्या रहा इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हुई। यह जांच का विषय है।

पुलिस व स्वास्थ्य विभाग को नहीं जानकारी, मृतकों के परिजनों ने भी नहीं बताया मौत का कारण

केस-1 : अशोक निवासी इंडियन काॅलोनी ने बताया कि उसके भाई विनोद की अचानक मौत हुई। भाई शराब कभी-कभी पीता था। हाल में शराब कहा से लाया इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं। सोमवार शराब पी थी। सुबह उठा तो चक्कर आ गए। इसके बाद मौत हुई। इंडियन कॉलोनी में हाल में कई युवकों की मौत होने का उसे पता चला है। केस-2 : सुरेश निवासी इंडियन काॅलोनी ने बताया कि उसके पिता मुकेश कुमार दिल्ली स्वास्थ विभाग में अधिकारी थे। सोमवार दोपहर में अचानक उसे चक्कर आने के बाद उन्हें उल्टियां हुईं और पेट में दर्द होने लगा। इसके बाद उन्हें लेकर नागरिक अस्पताल पहुंचे, लेकिन वहां चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। केस-3 : मयूर विहार निवासी कर्मवीर दहिया ने बताया कि मृतक भूखड़ उनका पड़ोसी था। वह शराब पीता था। मंगलवार को उसकी अचानक मौत हो गई। केस-4 : शास्त्री कॉलोनी निवासी जयसिंह मलिक ने बताया कि भाई सतीश को टीबी थी। बीमारी के कारण उनकी मौत हुई। पहले शराब पी लेते थे, लेकिन अब नहीं पीते थे। उनका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया।

पहले श्मशान भूमि पर 2 से 3 शव आते थे

शहर के महलाना रोड स्थित शिव मुक्ति धाम पर पहले रोजाना औसतन 2 से 3 शव आते थे, लेकिन पिछले दो दिन में अचानक से यहां शवों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। श्मशान स्थल पर पिछले दो दिनों में 17 शव आए।

परिजनों ने अंतिम संस्कार करा दिया

लोगों की मौत को लेकर किसी प्रकार की कोई सूचना नहीं मिली। जिनकी मौत हुई उनका परिजनों ने अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया है। अगर किसी को कोई संशय है तो पुलिस को जानकारी देनी चाहिए। संदीप कुमार, सिटी थाना प्रभारी सोनीपत।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें