पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था:शहर में 28 पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी, 29 पीसीआर व 62 राइडर शरारती तत्वों से निपटने को करेंगी गश्त

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली को लेकर पुलिस ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से चौकस की है। शरारती तत्वों से निपटने के लिए पुलिस राइडर पर, पीसीआर व सादी वर्दी में गश्त पर तैनात रहेगी। जिले भर में ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट भी निगरानी और व्यवस्था के लिए थाना क्षेत्र अनुसार डीसी श्यामलाल पुनिया के दिशा निर्देशों से लगाई गई है। डीसी ने सभी से शांति और उल्लास पूर्वक मनाने का आह्वान किया है।

निर्बाध बिजली आपूर्ति को 100 कर्मी रहेंगे तैनात, 10 लाख यूनिट अतिरिक्त बिजली की होगी आपूर्ति

दिवाली के दिन बिजली विभाग ने 24 घंटे निर्बाध विद्युत आपूर्ति करने की योजना बनाया है। कहीं कोई कट न लगे यदि को फाल्ट हो जाए तो तुरंत ठीक हो जाए इसके लिए 100 अतिरिक्त कर्मचारियों की नियुक्ति की गई है। निगम के अधिकारियों का कहना है जीरो कट के लिए सारी प्लानिंग कर ली गई है। कोई फाल्ट होने पर मिनटों में ठीक किया जाएगा। निगम ने 10 लाख यूनिट बिजली अतिरिक्त सप्लाई करने की लक्ष्य रखा है। कहीं कोई दिक्कत नहीं हो, इसके लिए 20 से ट्रांसफार्मर की क्षमता भी बढ़ाई गई है।

सप्ताह में 20 से अधिक ट्रांसफार्मर लगाए

निगम ने 20 अधिक स्थानों पर ट्रांसफार्मरों की क्षमता में वृद्धि का कार्य किया है। सूरी पेट्रोल पंप वाली गली, गढ़ी ब्राह्मणान, जटवाड़ा, सब्जी मंडी, पटेल नगर, गोहाना रोड बाईपास, देव नगर, ककरोई रोड, कुम्हार गेट, बत्रा कॉलोनी, सारंग रोड, जीवन नगर, मॉडल टाउन, ओल्ड डीसी रोड गली नंबर छह, प्रगति नगर, मयूर विहार, राजीव नगर, जीवन विहार, चार मरला, सिक्का कॉलोनी आदि स्थानों पर ट्रांसफार्मरों की क्षमता की वृद्धि का कार्य किया गया है।

पूरे शहर में नहीं लगेगा कोई कट

बिजली निगम द्वारा लोगों को निर्बाध बिजली आपूर्ति के लिए प्रयास किया जा रहा है। सब एसडीओ को पर्याप्त इंतजाम करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। जिसके तहत ही अतिरिक्त कर्मियों की तैनाती की गई है। ताकि कोई फाल्ट होने पर तत्‍काल ही दूर किया जा सके। शहर में दीवाली को जीरो कट रहेगा। जेसी शर्मा, एक्सईएन बिजली निगम सोनीपत।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें