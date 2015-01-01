पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना वायरस से 56वीं मौत, पॉजिटिव मामलों में सोनीपत प्रदेश में चौथे व मौत में 14वें नंबर पर

सोनीपत13 मिनट पहले
फिर से रफ्तार पकड़ रहे कोरोना की वजह से मंगलवार को शहर की आनंद कॉलोनी के 77 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग बलजीत की मौत हो गई। जिले में यह 56वीं मौत है। 110 नए पॉजिटिव केस भी सामने आए। कुल मरीजों का आंकड़ा 11777 हो गया है। पॉजिटिव केस आंकड़ों में जिला प्रदेश में गुड़गांव, फरीदाबाद व हिसार के बाद चौथे नंबर है। राहत यह है कि माैत के मामलों में जिले काे 14वां नंबर है।

मंगलवार काे 77 लाेग ठीक हाेकर घर लाैटे। अब तक 10784 मरीज यहां ठीक हाे चुके हैं। अभाी 937 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। मंगलवार काे आई रिपोर्ट में सभी टेस्ट आरटीपीसीआर से हुए हैं। 1637 टेस्ट में से 110 पॉजिटिव मिले। पॉजिटिव केस मिलने की दर बढ़कर यहां 10.48 प्रतिशत हो गई है। जून में यह 5.81 थी। डीसी श्यामलाल पूनिया ने लोगों को सजग और नियमों की पालना करने का आह्वान किया है।

सेक्टर-14 में छह, सेक्टर-15 सोनीपत में तीन, सेक्टर-12 सोनीपत में तीन, सेक्टर-23 सोनीपत में तीन, शिव कालोनी में एक, जीवन विहार में एक, सेक्टर-10 में एक, सेक्टर-27 सोनीपत में एक, ओल्ड डीसी रोड पर एक, आवासीय सोसायटी वर्धमान सिटी में एक, टीडीआई सिटी में तीन, ओमेक्स सिटी में एक, अंसल सनसाईन में दो, ट्यूलिप में दो, पारकर रेजिडेंसी के पास तीन, मिशन चौक सोनीपत में एक, राज मोहल्ला सोनीपत में एक, काठ मंडी गोहाना में एक, जींद रोड गोहाना में एक, गांधी नगर गन्नौर में एक, बीएसटी रोड गन्नौर में एक, किशनपुरा गन्नौर में एक व नमस्ते चौक गन्नौर में एक।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में यहां आए मामले

सबौली में सर्वाधिक नौ, छतेहरा में एक, रामगढ गोहाना में एक, बिलंदपुर में एक, बेगा में एक, खरखौदा में वार्ड 7 में एक, जंझोली में एक, मंडोरा में चार, नया बांस में एक, थाना मुरथल में दो, नुरन खेड़ा में एक, रसोई में दो, सांदल कलां में एक, बहालगढ़ में तीन, अटेरना में एक, जटवाड़ा में एक, भिगान में एक, दिपालपुर में एक, धतूरी में एक, बरोदा मोर में एक, राजलू गढ़ी में एक, झरौठी में एक मरीज।

