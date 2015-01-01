पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामांकन का आज आखिरी दिन:कांग्रेस के मदान व भाजपा से बत्रा सहित 7 ने मेयर और 35 ने पार्षद का भरा पर्चा

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम सोनीपत के पहले आम चुनाव में नामांकन प्रक्रिया का चौथे दिन उम्मीदवारों ने खूब गर्म जोशी दिखाई। मेयर के लिए 7 एवं वार्ड पार्षद के लिए 35 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए। भाजपा के ललित बत्रा, कांग्रेस के निखिल मदान व लोसुपा के धर्मबीर चौटीवाला ने भी किया नामांकन। मदान के नामांकन में कांग्रेस विधायक और राज्यसभा सांसद दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा शामिल हुए।

वहीं ललित बत्रा के नामांकन में शिक्षामंत्री कंवरपाल गुर्जर, सांसद रमेश कौशिक, जिलाध्यक्ष मोहनलाल बड़ौली शामिल रहे। इसके अतिरिक्त बसपा से टिकट नहीं मिलने ने नाखुश धर्मबीर ने भी अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया है। गुरुवार को नामांकन प्रक्रिया का अंतिम दिन होगा। जिसमें दोपहर तीन बजे तक नामांकन दाखिल किए जा सकेंगे।

पति पत्नी की तीसरी जोड़ी ने किया नामाकंन

38 वर्षीय संदीप मलिक के साथ 37 वर्षीय पत्नी राजेश कुमारी के बाद मंगलवार को कांग्रेस के निखिल मदान व उनकी 29 वर्षीय पत्नी निकिता ने वहीं भाजपा से 59 वर्षीय ललित बत्रा के साथ उनकी पत्नी 58 वर्षीय नीता ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। इन नेताओं की पत्नियों ने बतौर कवरिंग उम्मीदवार के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल करवाया है। कोरोना नियमों को देखते हुए सभी उम्मीदवार बिना किसी भीड़ के अलग से कवरिंग उम्मीदवारों व अपने प्रमुख नेताओं के साथ नामांकन करने पहुंचे।

निखिल मदान ने पहले हवन फिर किया नामांकन

निखिल मदान ने दस बजे अपने कार्यालय में हवन किया। इसके बाद नामांकन दाखिल किया और फिर सभी वार्ड पार्षदों एवं राज्यसभा सांसद दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा के साथ कार्यालय में चुनाव को लेकर रणनीति बनाई। इस मौके पर निखिल ने कहा कि भाजपा शासन में निगम में विकास नहीं सिर्फ घोटाले हुए। नामांकन के दौरान पर्यवेक्षक विधायक बीबी बत्रा, विधायक सुरेंद्र पंवार, विधायक इंदुराज नरवाल व रवि परूथी आदि मौजूद थे। हालांकि कांग्रेस नेता अशोक छाबड़ा यहां नहीं थे। दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने कहा कि वे सम्माननीय हैं, उन्हें मना लेंगे।

भाजपा : मंदिर में मत्था टेक पर्चा भरने पहुंचे

भाजपा उम्मीदवार ललित बत्रा ने विधायक मोहनलाल बड़ौली कार्यालय में सुबह हवन में हिस्सा लिया। इसके बाद फेज बाजार के हनुमान मंदिर में मत्था टेक नामांकन दाखिल करने पहुंचे। इस मौके पर उनके साथ शिक्षा मंत्री कंवरपाल गुज्जर, सांसद रमेश कौशिक, विधायक मोहनलाल बड़ौली, विधायक निर्मल चौधरी मौजूद रहे। हालांकि पूर्व विधायक अनिल ठक्कर यहां नजर नहीं आए।

