समस्या:80 निजी अस्पतालों में नहीं हुई ओपीडी, मरीज परेशान, सरकारी अस्पतालों में भीड़

सोनीपत40 मिनट पहले
हड़ताल कर डॉक्टर सीसीआईएम का विरोध करते हुए।

आयुष डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की अनुमति देने के विरोध में आईएमए की घोषणा के अनुसार करीब 80 निजी अस्पतालों में शुक्रवार को सुबह छह से शाम छह बजे तक ओपीडी बंद रही। हालांकि इमरजेंसी में मरीजों को देखा गया। डाक्टरों ने अग्रसेन भवन में बैठक कर अध्यादेश का विरोध किया। इससे दूर दराज से मरीज परेशान हुए। उनका कहना है कि आयुर्वेद को एलॉपैथी के साथ मिलाकर खिचड़ी चिकित्सा पद्धति तैयार न हो।

डॉक्टर दिव्या ने कहा कि आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकों से उन्हें कोई शिकायत नहीं है। आयुर्वेद मेें रिसर्च को बढ़ावा दिया जाए, लेकिन ट्रेनिंग कराकर सर्जरी की अनुमति देना सही नहीं है। इस मौके पर डॉ महेश, डॉ एसके शर्मा, डॉ विभा दुआ, डॉ प्रशांत त्यागी, डॉ बीडी चौधरी, रमेश महत्ता, डॉ रमेश नांरग, डॉ रमेश बत्रा, डॉ सुशील सरोहा, डॉ अलका त्यागी, डॉ पूनम सरोहा मौजूद थीं। आईएमए के अनुसार करीब 80 अस्पताल जुड़े 200 डॉक्टर हैं। इन सबके पास रोजाना करीब 3 हजार मरीज आते हैं। हड़ताल के चलते इन्हें पेरशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

डॉक्टर एसके शर्मा व डॉक्टर दिव्या ने कहा कि सीसीआईएम नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को 58 प्रकार की सर्जरी करने की अनुमति दी है। एक आयुर्वेद चिकित्सक को तीन साल की आयुर्वेद की स्नातकोत्तर शिक्षा दिलाकर उसे एमएस जनरल सर्जन बनाया जाएगा। वह आंख, नाक, कान, दांत, गले जनरल सर्जरी, कैंसर व गर्दन के ऑरेशन करने के लिए अधिकृत होगा। जबकि साढ़े पांच साल के एमबीबीएस कोर्स के बाद पीजी की डिग्री लेने में एक सर्जन को करीब नौ साल लग जाते हैं। इसके बाद वह कुछ साल काम करके अनुभव लेता है। जबकि अब तीन साल में यह सर्जरी का काम आयुर्वेद चिकित्सक करेंगे। इससे मरीज के लिए भी खतरा है।

आईएमए की गोहाना इकाई के अध्यक्ष डॉ. बीके गुप्ता ने कहा कि सीसीआईएम द्वारा 20 नवंबर को एक नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया गया है। नोटिफिकेशन में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकों को 58 प्रकार की सर्जरी करने की अनुमति दी गई है। इनमें से 39 सामान्य सर्जरियों के साथ नाक, कान, गला, आंख की 19 जटिल सर्जरी भी शामिल हैं। सीसीआईएम के नोटिफिकेशन से नीट का कोई महत्व नहीं रह गया है। सीसीआईएम के इस फरमान से हाइब्रिड चिकित्सक पैदा होने का खतरा पैदा हो गया है। डॉ. गुप्ता ने कहा कि करीब चार वर्ष पहले ही इस प्रकार की नोटिफिकेशन जारी की गई थी, जिसमें पीजी में आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी की ट्रेनिंग देने की बात कही गई थी।

