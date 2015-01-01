पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना के 95 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले, एक और मौत

सोनीपत36 मिनट पहले
सोमवार को कोविड-19 कोरोना वायरस के 95 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। इनमें 29 महिला मरीज भी हैं। एक मरीज की मौत हो गई। कुल 54 मौत अब तक जिले में हो चुकी है। कुल पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 10903 हो गया है। 89 मरीज ठीक भी हुए। अभी तक 10127 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। जिले में अब 722 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित गन्नौर के गांधी नगर निवासी 55 वर्षीय महाबीर सिंह की मौत हो गई है।

मृतक का 25 वर्षीय पुत्र प्रवीण पहले कोरोना पॉजिटिव आया था। महाबीर सिंह पिछले दो वर्ष से हाईपरटेंशन से भी पीड़ित था, जिनका नियमित उपचार सोनीपत के सिविल अस्पताल में चल रहा था। उन्हें 5 नवंबर को कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद कोविड-19 के आईसीयू में उपचाराधीन रखा गया था, जिन्हें बाद में वेंटिलेटर पर रखना पड़ा।

इन स्थानों पर मिले नए मामले : अशोक विहार सोनीपत में एक, सेक्टर-23 में दो, सेक्टर-15 में चार, इंडियन कालोनी में एक, जिला कारागार में एक, जिला कोर्ट में दो, सरस्वती विहार में एक, न्यू ब्रह्म कालोनी सोनीपत में दो, मॉडल टाऊन में तीन, आवासीय सोसायटी टस्कन सिटी में दो, ओमेक्स सिटी में एक, टीडीआई किंग्सबरी में सात, मैक्स हाईट अंसल में चार, पारकर रेजिडेंशी में एक, टस्कन टॉवर में दो, विकासपुरी सोनीपत में तीन, गोहाना गुढ़ा रोड पर एक, गोहाना बस स्टेंड में एक, गोहाना काठ मंडी में एक, गोहाना अनाज मंडी में तीन, गोहाना विष्णू गर में एक, होली मोहल्ला में एक, गोहाना के अन्य जगहों पर तीन, गाधी नगर गन्नौर में एक, राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय गन्नौर में एक, बादशाही रोड नजदीक जनता स्कूल में एक, त्यागी एन्क्लेव गन्नौर में एक नए कोरोना मरीज की पुष्टि हुई है।

