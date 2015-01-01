पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:जमीन बेचने के बाद 15 लाख रुपए बकाया लेने गए व्यक्ति को जहर खिलाने का आरोप

सोनीपत6 मिनट पहले
गांव किलोहडद में जमीन बेचने के बाद बकाया 15 लाख लेने गए व्यक्ति को जहर देने का मामला सामने आया है। हालत बिगड़ने पर उसे पहले सामान्य अस्पताल और फिर पीजीआई में दाखिल किया गया। जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मृतक के बेटे के बयान पर तीन आरोपियों पर जहर खिलाकर हत्या करने का मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। मृतक के बेटे का कहना है कि अस्पताल जाते समय उसके पिता जहर देने की बात बताई थी जाे उसने रिकाॅर्ड कर ली थी।

किलोहड़त गांव के रहना वाला मंजीत सिंह अब शहर में पटेल नगर में रह रहा था। उसके बेटे रितिक ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसके पिता मंजीत सिंह ने ढाई साल पहले गांव के राजसिंह को अपनी एक एकड़ जमीन 30 लाख रुपये में बेची थी। राजसिंह रिश्ते में उसका ताऊ लगता है। उसने 15 लाख रुपए दे दिए थे। उसका पिता मंजीत 16 नवंबर को दोपहर बाद राजसिंह से बाकी 15 लाख रुपए लेने के लिए गांव में गया था। देर शाम तक वापस नहीं लौटे तो उनके मोबाइल पर फाेन किया ताे बंद मिला।

बाद उसने अपने ताऊ राजसिंह का मोबाइल नंबर मिलाया। राजसिंह ने बताया कि उसके पिता की तबीयत खराब हाे गई है। उनको शहर के एक निजी अस्पताल में ले जाया गया है। इस पर वह अपनी मां प्रमिला के साथ निजी अस्पताल पहुंचा तो वहां पर राजसिंह का बेटा व एक-दो अन्य लोग उसके पिता को लेकर आए थे। अस्पताल में चिकित्सक नहीं होने पर वे उन्हें अपने फुफेरे भाई के साथ सामान्य अस्पताल ले जाने लगे। रितिक ने बताया कि अस्पताल ले जाते समय उसने पिता से पूछा तो उन्होंने बताया कि उसे राज सिंह, साधू व अंग्रेज ने कोई जहरीला पदार्थ खिला दिया है।

उसने अपने पिता की बोलते हुए रिकार्डिंग भी की। वह उन्हें लेकर सामान्य अस्पताल में पहुंचे। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उन्हें पीजीआई रोहतक रेफर कर दिया। पीजीआई में उपचार के दौरान देर रात उसके पिता मंजीत सिंह की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने रितिक की शिकायत पर राजसिंह, अंग्रेज और साधू के खिलाफ जहर खिलाकर हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस मामले में जांच कर रही है।

