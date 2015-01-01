पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जहरीली शराब का कहर:सोनीपत में जहरीली शराब से दो और मौतें; मुख्य आरोपी बोला- अंधेरे में पोटैशियम ज्यादा मिलने से जहर बनी शराब

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गन्नौर | वेंटिलेटर पर भर्ती प्रेम की बुधवार को मौत हो गई।
  • अम्बाला के साइंस कारोबारी समेत और 2 गिरफ्तार, केमिकल बरामद
  • 350 रुपए की लागत वाली पेटी 850 रुपए में बेच डबल मुनाफा कमाते थे

सोनीपत-गन्नौर में जहरीली शराब से दो और लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 4 लोगों की आंखों की रोशनी कम हो गई है। बुधवार को पीजीआई रोहतक में कई दिन से भर्ती सोनीपत के हनुमान नगर के महेंद्र (50) ने दम तोड़ दिया। गन्नौर में 7 दिन से भर्ती प्रेम (70) की मौत हो गई। जबकि जहरीली शराब से प्रभावित 4 लोग पीजीआई रोहतक में भर्ती हैं। इनकी आंखों की रोशन घट गई है। इधर, सोनीपत के नैनातितारपुर गांव में शिक्षक के घर में चल रही अवैध शराब की फैक्ट्री से ही पानीपत के नंगला पार और धनसोली गांव में जहरीली शराब की सप्लाई हुई थी।

यह फैक्ट्री गैंगस्टर प्रश्न उर्फ लंबू का साथी मनदीप उर्फ सेठा व उसके 4 साथी मिलकर कई साल से चला रहे थे। पुलिस पूछताछ में आराेपी ने बताया कि बिजली चली जाने के कारण अंधेरे में पोटैशियम और अन्य केमिकल की मात्रा ज्यादा होने से शराब जहरीली हो गई, जो नंगला पार के शराब ठेके व धनसोली गांव में पहुंची। इससे सनौली एरिया के 8 लोगों की मौत हो गई। जहरीली शराब की सप्लाई ज्यादा सोनीपत में हुई, इसलिए वहां ज्यादा मौतें हुईं। गौरतलब है कि प्रदेशभर में जहरीली शराब से अब तक 51 मौतें हो चुकी हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा सोनीपत में 40, पानीपत में 8 और फरीदाबाद में 3 लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। सोनीपत के मृतक महेंद्र की पत्नी राजो की शिकायत पर गैरइरादतन हत्या का केस दर्ज किया है।

पीड़ित बोला- आंखों के आगे अंधेरा सा छा गया

सरपंच रविंद्र पहल ने बताया कि गांव के सुरेश के खेत में प्रवासी श्रमिक भोकल काम कर रहा था। उसने भी जहरीली शराब पी ली थी। इसके बाद तबीयत बिगड़ी तो अस्पताल में एडमिट करवाया गया। मंगलवार शाम के समय प्रवासी मजदूर उसे खेत में ले आए। अब देखा तो उसकी आंखों के सामने अंधेरा सा छा गया है। उसे नाममात्र दिख रहा है। गुरुवार को दोबारा अस्पताल में भिजवाया जाएगा।

सोनीपत में कोर्ट ने इनका बढ़ाया रिमांड

शराब ठेकेदार सतपाल बेंयापुर, सप्लायर साहिल मयूर विहार, सप्लायर पवन पांची व सप्लायर सचिन गढ़ी ब्राहमणा को बुधवार कोर्ट में पेश किया। सतपाल, साहिल व पवन का 3 दिन का रिमांड बढ़ा है, जबकि सचिन को जेल भेज दिया गया। पुलिस अवैध शराब कहां-कहां सप्लाई होती थी। कौन लोग जुड़े हैं, जानकारी जुटा रही है।

जिनका पोस्टमार्टम नहीं, रिपोर्ट बनेगी

डीसी श्यामलाल पूनिया ने बताया कि 13 लोगों के पोस्टमार्टम हुए हैं। अन्य मृतकों के परिजनों भी क्लेम कर रहे हैं। रिपोर्ट बनाकर गाइडलाइन के लिए ऊपर भेजी जाएगी। एडीसी के नेतृत्व में बनी कमेटी की रिपोर्ट आना अभी आनी है। नैनातितारपुर अवैध शराब फैक्टरी में हिस्सेदार अजीत व विक्की ने माना है कि उन्होंने ही गुमड़ में सप्लायर राजबीर को सप्लाई दी है।

मरने की खबरें आईं तो खेत में शराब डाल जला दी थी 42 पेटियां, खुद भाग गए थे मध्यप्रदेश

डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर ने बताया कि आरोपी संदीप फैक्ट्री से 57 पेटी लाया था, जो जहरीली थी। कुछ पेटी उसने सोनिया को दी, कुछ नंगला पार ठेके पर बेची। शराब पीने से धनसोली में 5, नंगला पार में दो और राणा माजरा में एक की मौत हो गई। इसकी खबर लगते ही आरोपी संदीप करीब 42 पेटी खेत पर ले गया। वहां गड्ढे में शराब की बोतलें खाली कर आग लगा दी। पुलिस ने खेत से जली हुई बोतलें और ढक्कन बरामद किए हैं। वहां की मिट्‌टी के भी सैंपल लिए गए हैं। मौत की खबरें आई तो आरोपी फैक्ट्री बंद करके एमपी भाग गए। आरोपी नेशी, सेठा, मुकेश और विक्की ने मिलकर नैंसी के चाचा शिक्षक के घेर में 3 लाख रुपए से अवैध फैक्ट्री लगाई थी। करीब 7 माह पहले कुलदीप जेल से बाहर आया। मोहित ने ही फैक्ट्री से सस्ती शराब मिलने की जानकारी दी। तब संदीप और बंटू नैनातितारपुर से शराब लाने लगे। रसीला संतरा देसी शराब की एक पेटी पर करीब 350 रुपए लागत आती थी, जिसे 800-850 रुपए में आगे सप्लाई करते थे। संदीप उर्फ मामा ने शराब बनाने का फॉर्मूला बताया था।

अम्बाला के साइंस कारोबारी समेत 2 गिरफ्तार

अम्बाला के अग्रसेन नगर में सोनीपत की एसटीएफ ने बुधवार देर शाम को रेड कर भारी मात्रा में केमिकल बरामद किया। अंदेशा है कि यह केमिकल सोनीपत में जहरीली शराब में मिलाया गया था। एसटीएफ केमिकल बरामद करने के साथ साइंस कारोबारी शिवपुरी कॉलोनी निवासी विजय कुमार और बंगाली मोहल्ला निवासी मनीष को साथ ले गई है। मनीष साइंस कारोबारी और जहरीली शराब बनाने वाले माफिया के बीच में कड़ी का काम करता था। एसटीएफ ने बुधवार को रेड करने से पहले रेकी की थी। सुबह से ही एसटीएफ अम्बाला कैंट में डेरा डाल कर बैठी रही। शाम को मौका लगते ही साइंस कारोबारी और उसके साथी को धर-दबोचा। इसके बाद एसटीएफ ने आरोपी साइंस कारोबारी विजय कुमार से पूछताछ की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें