  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Sonipat
  • Administration Prepares To Stop Congestion From Markets, Shops Will Be One Fourth In Vegetable Market, Distance Of One Meter Is Mandatory

कोरोना की तीसरी लहर:प्रशासन की बाजारों से भीड़ रोकने की तैयारी, सब्जी मंडी में एक चौथाई होंगी दुकानें, एक मीटर की दूरी अनिवार्य

सोनीपत44 मिनट पहले
सोनीपत. सब्जी मंडी में फडी लगाकर सब्जी बेचते हुए।

देश व प्रदेश में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर चल पड़ी है। इस माह बीते कई दिनों से रोजान 100 से ज्यादा के आ रहे हैं। मंगलवार को 104 मरीज मिले हैं। यह संक्रमण बाजारों में बेखौफ बगैर मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं होने के कारण बढ़ रहा है। सब्जी मंडी में भी प्रतिदिन हजारों लोग आते हैं। मंडी में मासाखोर और रेहड़ी वालों की संख्या इतनी ज्यादा हो गई है कि आवागमन में भी लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

सभी रास्तों पर रेहड़ी वालों का कब्जा है। ग्राहकों की संख्या अधिक होने के कारण संक्रमण का डर बना है। जिससे निपटने के लिए मंडी के मासाखोरों की संख्या कम करने और रेहड़ी पटरी वालों को हटाने की दिशा में कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। मार्केट कमेटी द्वारा प्लान एसडीएम को सौंपा गया है। एसडीएम ने निरीक्षण कर अंतिम निर्णय लेने का आश्वासन दिया है।

कोरोना का संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ने के बाद भी लोग इसे हल्के में ले रहे हैं। जिसका जीता जागता प्रमाण बाजारों में लगने वाली भीड़ है। आधे से ज्यादा लोग मास्क तक का प्रयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। भीड़ का आलम सब्जी मंडी में भी देखने को मिल रहा है। हालांकि हाल में मंडी में कोई केस नहीं आया है, लेकिन जिस तरह से केस बढ़ रहे हैँ, उमड़ने वाली भीड़ को देखकर इन्कार नहीं किया जा सकता है कि जल्द ही मंडी में प्रवेश न कर जाए तो गुरेज नहीं होगा। जिससे निपटने के लिए मार्केट कमेटी द्वारा एसडीओ विजय सिंह को मास्टर प्लान सौंपा गया है। जिस पर निर्णय लेने पर संक्रमण को रोकने में काफी मदद मिलेगी।

मार्केट कमेटी के कर्मचारियों के अनुसार मंडी में बड़ी संख्या में रेहड़ी और पटरी वाले जम चुके हैं। जिससे रास्तों पर अतिक्रमण हो गया है और जाम बना रहता है। शहर के विभिन्न हिस्से से प्रतिदिन हजारों लोग सब्जी व फल खरीदने के लिए आते हैं। कमेटी द्वारा शेड के नीचे आधे मासाखोर और मंडी के विभिन्न हिस्से में खड़े रेहड़ी वालों को फिलहाल बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया जाएगा। स्थिति सामान्य होने के बाद इनको जगह देने पर विचार किया जा सकता है।

सब्जी मंडी में भीड़ बढ़ने की लगातार शिकायत मिल रही है। जिससे एसडीएम साहब को अवगत करा दिया गया है। उन्होंने जल्द ही विजिट करने का आश्वासन दिया है। उनके निर्देश के बाद ही कोई कार्य किया जाएगा। -जितेंद्र कुमार, सेक्रेटरी मार्केट कमेटी सोनीपत।

