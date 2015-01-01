पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:ठंड बढ़ने से रबी की सभी फसलों को होगा फायदा, गेहूं के पौधों में होगा अधिक फुटाव

सोनीपत
सोनीपत. आसमान में दिनभर बादल छाए रहे।

शनिवार को आसमान में बादलों की लुकाछुपी चलती रही। मंद-मंद गति से चल रही हवाओं की वजह से कड़ाके की ठंड का एहसास होना शुरू हो गया है। अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेट तो न्यूनतम 9 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेट दर्ज किया गया। वातावरण में 75 प्रतिशत नमी दर्ज की गई। दृश्यता 8 किमी रही और हवा की गति 7 किमी प्रति घंटा दर्ज की गई।

बढ़ती ठंड से गेहूं की फसल को सबसे अधिक फायदा होगा। ठंड बढ़ने से गेहूं के पौधों में फुटाव अधिक होता है। जिले भर में एक लाख 46 हजार हेक्टेयर जमीन पर गेहूं की खेती की जा रही है। आने वाले दिनों में ठंडी बढ़ने के आसार हैं। पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी होने के कारण तेजी से ठंड दस्तक दे रही है।

मौसम विभाग के वैज्ञानिकों ने अगले एक सप्ताह में पारा और नीचे जाने की आशंका जताई है। वहीं तीन दिनों में गहरी धुंध के भी पूरे आसार हैं। दो दिनों में अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेट और न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेट दर्ज किया गया। एक सप्ताह में न्यूनतम तापमान पांच डिग्री सेंटीग्रेट तक पहुंचने के पूरे आसार हैं।

ठंडी जितनी अधिक बढ़ेगी फसलों को उतना ही फायदा होगा। इन दिनों बरसात होने से भी किसानों को नुकसान नहीं बल्कि फायदा होगा। क्योंकि गेहूं लगभग फसल अंकुरित हो चुकी है। ऐसे में फसलों को पानी की आवश्यकता है। इस साल पिछले साल की तुलना में करीब दो हजार हेक्टेयर में अधिक बिजाई की गई है। -डाॅ. अनिल सहरावत, डिप्टी डायरेक्टर कृषि विभाग सोनीपत।

