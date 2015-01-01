पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Sonipat
  • Animal Fairs Will Start Across The District To Increase The Income And Employment Of Livestock, Search For Space In All The Eight Blocks

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पशु मेला:पशुपालकों की आय व रोजगार बढ़ाने के लिए जिलेभर में शुरू होंगे पशु मेले, आठों ब्लॉक में जगह की तलाश

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जिलेभर में पशु पालकों की आय बढ़ाने व पशुपालन को रोजगार की श्रेणी में लाने के लिए जिलेभर में पशु मेला लगाने की कवायद की जा रही है। जिला परिषद सीईओ के नेतृत्व में पंचायत अधिकारियों की देखरेख में यह मेला हर ब्लॉक पर लगाया जाएगा। जिले में फिलहाल यह मेला खरखौदा ब्लॉक में लगता है। जिसे अब शेष अन्य ब्लॉकों में भी लगाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। इसके लिए जिला पार्षदों की मदद ली जा रही है।

पार्षदों से सीईओ ने हर ब्लॉक पर एक स्थान मांगा है, जहां पर मेला लगाया जा सके। पार्षदों ने अपनी सुविधानुसार सीईओ को मेला लगाने की अनुमति दे दी है। सरपंच से रिजॉल्यूशन लेने का काम पंचायत अधिकारियों द्वारा किया जाएगा। जिला परिषद के अधिकारी ने बताया कि प्रदेश में पशु मेला बड़े पैमाने पर बहुत पहले से सरकार के दिशा निर्देश पर लगता था।

तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री बंसीलाल ने अपने कार्यकाल में इस पर रोक लगा दिए थे। जिसके बाद मेले का आयोजन बंद कर दिया गया। हालांकि उसके बाद भी कुछ स्थानों पर लोग अपने तरीके से मेले का आयोजन कर रहे थे। जिसे कुछ समय बाद अगली सरकारों ने अपने अधीन कर लिया, लेकिन अन्य स्थानों पर मेला लगाने के लिए कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किया गया। जिसके कारण उन स्थानों पर बंद ही हो गया। अब सरकार ने दोबारा से मेला लगाने का आदेश दिया है।

मेले से सरकार को मिलती है रायल्टी

मेले के आयोजन पर होने वाले खर्च का निर्वहन सरकार करती है। यह मेला एक सप्ताह तक का होता है। जिसमें पानी, साफ-सफाई, टायलेट आदि की व्यवस्था पंचायत अधिकारी द्वारा की जाती है। पशु पालकों से मेले में पशु बेचने के बदले में एक निश्चित राशि रायल्टी के रूप में सरकार द्वारा ली जाती है। जिससे सरकार को हर मेले से अच्छी आय होती है।

पार्षदों ने यहां दिया सुझाव

जिला परिषद सीईओ द्वारा मांगे गए सुझाव में पार्षदों ने अपने वार्ड के तहत ब्लॉकों में गांव का चयन किया है। जिसके तहत कथूरा ब्लॉक में कथूरा, खानपुर ब्लॉक में खानपुर, सोनीपत ब्लॉक में भठगांव, राई में जाखौली, गन्नौर में पिपली खेड़ा और मुरथल ब्लॉक में मुरथल, गोहाना में जागसी में मेला के लिए पर्याप्त जगह दर्शाई गई है। पार्षदों के मुताबिक इन गांवों में मेला के लिए पर्याप्त जगह है। इन स्थानों पर मेला लगाया जा सकता है।

पशुपालकों को यह फायदा होता है

पशु पालक अभी फिलहाल अगर पशु बेचना चाहता है तो उसे अपने जानकारों से संपर्क करना पड़ता है। एक दो ग्राहक में ही वह जो कुछ मिलता है, उसे बेच देता है। लेकिन मेला पशु पालक को अपना बेचने के लिए एक बृहद प्लेटफार्म मुहैया कराता है। जहां पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग दाम लगाते हैं। जिससे वह अपने पशु को अच्छे दामों में बेंच पाता है। वहीं खरीदार को भी अनेकाे पशुओं के बीच अच्छा पशु मिल जाता है। इससे खरीदार और विक्रेता दोनों को फायदा होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें