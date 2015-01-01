पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बार एसो. चुनाव:बार काउंसिल ने रद्द किया जिला बार एसोसिएशन का चुनाव

सोनीपत35 मिनट पहले
  • 28 सदस्यों के वोटिंग लिस्ट में नाम नहीं होने पर बीच चुनाव आए थे स्टे के आदेश

बार काउंसिल पंजाब एवं हरियाणा ने सोनीपत जिला बार एसोसिएशन के कराए गए चुनाव को रद्द कर दिया है। बार के 28 सदस्यों ने वोटर लिस्ट में नाम नहीं होने की शिकायत बार काउंसिल में दी थी। इसके बाद चुनाव हुआ तो बार काउंसिल ने बीच चुनाव दोपहर को चुनाव स्टे करने के आदेश दिए लेकिन यहां चुनाव प्रक्रिया पूरी की गई। अब चुनाव रद्द करने के साथ ही आदेश न मानने वाले चुनाव अधिकारी व सहायक चुनाव अधिकारी को सुनवाई के लिए 17 नवम्बर को पेश हाेने के आदेश दिए हैं।

इसके बाद ही यह फैसला लिया जाएगा अब दोबारा चुनाव कब करवाया जाएगा। काउंसिल ने आदेशों की कॉपी आब्जर्वर कमेटी के सदस्यों को भी भेज दी है। चुनाव में जीत का जश्न मनाने वाले संदीप शर्मा खेमे में इस फैसले से निराशा छा गई है। साथ ही हारने वाले अनूप दहिया पक्ष ने इसे न्याय की जीत बताया है। काउंसिल को सोनीपत बार एसोसिएशन के 28 सदस्यों ने शिकायत दी थी कि योग्य होने के बावजूद उन्हें मतदाता सूची में शामिल नहीं किया गया।

इस पर काउंसिल ने चुनाव से एक दिन पहले ही आदेश जारी करते हुए ये 28 नाम सूची में शामिल करने के आदेश दिए थे, लेकिन 6 नवम्बर को मतदाता सूची अपडेट नहीं थी और पुरानी सूची, जिसमें 1020 मतदाता थे, के आधार पर मतदान करवाया गया। इसी शिकायत बार काउंसिल में की गई तो बार काउंसिल ने तुरंत प्रभाव से चुनाव पर स्टे लगाने के आदेश दे दिए। इसके बावजूद चुनाव प्रक्रिया जारी रखते हुए शाम तक परिणाम घोषित कर दिया।

जीत का सेहरा संदीप शर्मा के सिर सजा था

जिला बार एसो. के चुनाव में जीत का सेहरा संदीप शर्मा (स्वीटी) के सिर सजा था। उन्होंने 220 वोटों से अनूप दहिया को हराया था। उपप्रधान पर नीरज मलिक ने अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी को 352 वोटों से हराया था, जबकि सचिव का हिम्मत सिंह ने संदीप दलाल को हराकर हासिल किया था। इसके अलावा खजांची महेश त्यागी व सह सचिव पद के लिए अधिवक्ता गीता रानी के नाम पर पहले ही सहमति बन चुकी थी, लेकिन अब पूरी कार्यकारी को निरस्त कर दिया गया है। बार काउंसिल के आदेशानुसार अगले चुनाव होने तक अनूप दहिया वाली कार्यकारिणी ही कामकाज संभालेगी।

गुलिया बोले- उन्हें मिले थे स्टे के आदेश : चुनाव अधिकारी सुखबीर गुलिया ने बताया कि बार काउंसिल ने चुनाव को रद्द कर दिया है। मतदान के दिन उन्हें चुनाव पर स्टे लगाने के आदेश नहीं मिले थे। अब काउंसिल ने उन्हें 17 नवम्बर को पेश होने के आदेश दिए हैं।

