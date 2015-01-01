पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जिला बार एसो. चुनाव मामला:बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया का फैसला, बिना नोटिस चुनाव प्रक्रिया को बीच में नहीं रोका जा सकता है

सोनीपत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव को बार काउंसिल ऑफ हरियाणा द्वारा रद्द कर दिया गया था। इस पर नवनिर्वाचित बार प्रधान ने बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया में इसको चुनौती दी। बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया ने तुरंत प्रभाव से पंजाब एवं हरियाणा बार काउंसिल के आदेशों पर रोक लगा दी है और उनके आदेशों को भी गैर-कानूनी बताया गया है। साथ ही बार काउंसिल के चेयरमैन को पेश होने के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

6 नवंबर काे जिला बार एसोसिएशन का चुनाव हुआ था। इससे पहले सोनीपत बार एसोसिएशन के 28 सदस्यों ने शिकायत दी थी कि योग्य होने के बावजूद उन्हें मतदाता सूची में शामिल नहीं किया गया। इस पर पंजाब एवं हरियाणा बार काउंसिल ने चुनाव से एक दिन पहले ही आदेश जारी करते हुए ये 28 नाम सूची में शामिल करने के आदेश दिए थे, लेकिन 6 नवम्बर को मतदाता सूची अपडेट नहीं हुई।

पुरानी सूची, जिसमें 1020 मतदाता थे, के आधार पर मतदान करवाया गया। इसकी शिकायत बार काउंसिल में की गई तो बार काउंसिल ने चुनाव प्रक्रिया के बीच तुरंत प्रभाव से चुनाव पर स्टे लगाने के आदेश दे दिए। इधर, चुनाव देखरेख कमेटी में शामिल सुखबीर गुलिया व प्रेम अत्री ने बताया था कि इस तरह के कोई आदेश नहीं पहुंचे हैं शाम तक परिणाम घोषित कर दिया था।

आदेश से खुशी की लहर

स्टेट बार काउंसिल ने चुनाव रद्द कर पुरानी कार्यकारिणी को कार्यभार संभालने के आदेश दिए थे, लेकिन अब बार काउंसिल आफ इंडिया ने इन आदेशों को निरस्त कर दिया है। नई कार्यकारिणी को ही कार्यभार संभालने के आदेश दिए हैं। नई कार्यकारिणी में जिला बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान संदीप शर्मा (स्वीटी), उपप्रधान नीरज मलिक, सचिव हिम्मत सिंह, खजांची महेश त्यागी व सह सचिव अधिवक्ता गीता रानी को निर्वाचित किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें