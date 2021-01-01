पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस:बैरिकेड तोड़ शहर से निकले ट्रैक्टर, कई रूट डायवर्ट, बसों के पहिए थमे

सोनीपत4 घंटे पहले
पानीपत. गोहाना रोड पर रूट डायवर्ट के बोर्ड लगाती पुलिस।
  • समारोह को लिए हर चौक पर पुलिस तैनात

26 जनवरी को किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड को लेकर शहर से सोमवार को दिनभर किसानों के ट्रैक्टरों के काफीले निकले। किसानों को गोहाना रोड बाइपास चौक से रूट डायवर्ट कर जीटी रोड पर भेजने के लिए पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया। लेकिन किसान शहर से निकलने की जिद पर अड़ गए। बैरिकेड को टक्कर मारकर गिरा दिया। इससे शहर में ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिति रही।

पुलिस ने दिल्ली जाने वाले वाहन चालकों को पश्चिमी यमुना नहर व लिंक नहर के बीच बनने रोड से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना किया। गोहाना रोड पर लंबा ट्रैफिक जाम लगा। कोई गोभी से भरी तो लकड़ी से भरी ट्राॅली लेकर आया : आंदोलन में किसान भारी मात्रा में खाद्य सामग्री लेकर पहुंच रहे हैं। सोमवार को गोहाना से आने वाले किसान ट्रैक्टर व ट्रालियों में गोभी, आटा, लकड़ी, चीनी, दूध, लस्सी, तेल व घी लेकर पहुंचें।

वाहनों को दिल्ली, कुंडली व राई जाने से रोका : पुलिस ने महाराणा प्रताप चौक पर नाका लगाकर वाहनों को दिल्ली, कुंडली व राई की तरफ जाने से रोका। किसानों के ट्रैक्टरों से कुुंडली बार्डर से साई सेंटर तक जाम की स्थिति रही।

35 बसों का पहिया थमा: सोमवार को किसानों की परेड के मद्देनजर डिपो प्रबंधन ने कई रूटों पर भी बसों का परिचालन बंद कर दिया। जिससे किमी स्कीम सहित हरियाणा रोडवेज की 35 बसों के पहिए थम गए। जिन रूटों पर बसों को बंद किया गया है। उससे संबंधित सूचना बोर्ड पूछताछ केंद्र पर लगा दिया गया है। शहर के अंदर से जाने वाले रूटों पर बसों को चलाया जा रहा है।

कहां-कहां से निकले वाहन: सेक्टर-12 आउटर रोड पर नाका लगाकर दिल्ली, बहालगढ़, मेरठ जाने से रोका

पानीपत से दिल्ली वाले वाहनों को मुरथल से अग्रसेन महाराणा प्रताप चौक, सेक्टर-12 आउटर रोड होते हुए आईटीआई चौक ओर फिर रोहतक की रोड ओर इसके बाद नहरों के बीच से दिल्ली भेजा गया। बहालगढ़ से मेरठ आने वाले वाहनों को बहालगढ़ फ्लाई ओवर के नीचे से नहीं गुजरने दिया गया।

पुलिस ने यहां नाका लगाया। वाहनों को मुरथल की तरफ भेजा, इसके बाद वाहन वापिस दूसरी लेन से बहालगढ़ पहुंचें ओर मेरठ की तरफ रवाना हुए। आईटीआई चौक पर भी नाका लगाया गया। यहां से हलके वाहनों को नरेला रोड की तरफ जाने दिया गया।

यूपी, दिल्ली, राजस्थान की बसें बंद

सोनीपत | किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड का जिलेवासियों पर व्यापक असर पड़ रहा है। हरियाणा रोडवेज ने यूपी दिल्ली राजस्थान सहित अधिकतर रूटों पर बसों का परिचालन बंद कर दिया है। कुछ रूटों को डायवर्ट कर चलाया जा रहा है। जिस पर विशेष फ्लाइंग दस्ते द्वारा निगरानी की जा रही है। अगर कहीं पर भी बसों के फंसने का अंदेशा होता है तो टीम रूट डायवर्ट कर बसों को निकालने का प्रयास करेगी।

हालांकि 26 जनवरी को सभी रूटों को बंद करने की पूरी आशंका है। ट्रैक्टरों के आंदोलन में शामिल होने के कारण बिल्डिंग मैटीरियल और ईंट की ढुलाई भी समय से नहीं हो पा रही है। जिसकी वजह से बड़ी संख्या में निर्माण कार्य भी प्रभावित हो रहा है। गणतंत्र दिवस पर परेड की वजह से पूरा एनसीआर जाम रहने की पूरी आशंका है। ट्रैक्टरों की परेड में शामिल होने की वजह से बिल्डिंग मैटीरियल की सप्लाई से लेकर ईंटों की ढुलाई तक का काम भी प्रभावित हो रहा है।

फंसने वाले रूटों पर बंद किया जा रहा परिचालन
सोमवार को बागपत, बड़ौत और मेरठ रूट पर भी बसों का परिचालन बंद कर दिया गया। पानीपत की ओर ग्रामीण रूटों से बसों को चलाया जा रहा है। जीटी रोड से बसों का परिचालन बंद किया गया है। मंगलवार को कुछ और रूटों पर बसों का परिचालन बंद हो सकता है। कर्मवीर, डीआई, हरियाणा रोडवेज सोनीपत डिपो।

