  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Sonipat
  • Batra Said I Will Fill The Form At Two O'clock, Not Before Or After; Chotwala Said Get BJP Leaders Out Of The Waiting Room

नामांकन में ड्रामा:बत्रा ने कहा- मैं दो बजे ही पर्चा भरूंगा, न पहले न बाद में; चोटीवाला बोले- भाजपा नेताआें को वेटिंग रूम से बाहर करो

साेनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • लोसुपा प्रत्याशी बोले- भाजपा बना रही अिधकारियों पर दबाव, बसपा से टिकट मांगने पर निष्कासित किए मजदूर ने भरा पर्चा

नगर निगम चुनाव में नामांकन प्रक्रिया में मंगलवार का दिन रोमांचक रहा। जिसमें उम्मीदवारों के कई रंग देखने को मिले। किसी ने शुभ-लाभ में अंक गणित को महत्व दिया तो किसी ने भाजपा से लेकर चुनाव अधिकारी पर ही सवाल खड़े कर दिए। वहीं इस दौरान ऐसे भी रहे कि जिन्हें पार्टी से निष्कासित करने के बाद मजदूर होते हुए भी आवेदन किया।

कहने को ही मिले सहायक चुनाव अधिकारी

निगम चुनाव में प्रशासन की ओर से सहायक अधिकारी कहने को तो दिए, लेकिन मेयर के लिए तो आयुक्त पर ही सब भार है। उनके नाम के दिए गए सहायक चुनाव अधिकारी वार्ड स्तर पर ही जिम्मेदारी निभा रहे हैं।

टिकट मांगा तो पार्टी से निकाला

धर्मबीर सिंह पेशे से मजदूर हैं। बसपा (बहुजन समाज पार्टी) के लोकसभा प्रभारी रहे हैं। चुनाव लड़ने के लिए पार्टी से टिकट मांगा तो पार्टी ने निकाल दिया, अब आजाद उम्मीदवार के रूप में ताल ठोक दी। हालांकि पार्टी की ओर से मेयर उम्मीदवार बुधवार को नामांकन दाखिल करेंगे।

ललित बत्रा ने नामांकन से पहले हनुमान मंदिर में टेका मत्था

चुनाव में नेताओं के लिए शुभ-लाभ का बड़ा महत्व होता है। मंगलवार को भी देखने को मिला जब भाजपा उम्मीदवार ललित बत्रा ने भी इसे आगे बढ़ाया। उन्होंने शुभ-लाभ के महत्व पर गणित के अंक दो को शुभ मानते हुए अपना नामांकन किया। उन्होंने नामांकन केन्द्र में दाखिल होने के बाद कहा कि वे दो बजे ही नामांकन करेंगे न पहले और न ही बाद में। यही नहीं उन्होंने नामांकन के भी दो सेट जमा करवाए हैं। नामांकन से पहले वे फेज बाजार में हनुमान मंदिर में मत्था भी टेकने पहुंचे थे।

