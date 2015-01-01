पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:भाजपा ने किया तय, पंजाबी ही होगा मेयर पद के लिए उम्मीदवार

सोनीपत2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस भवन में उम्मीदवारों के साक्षात्कार लेते हुए पदाधिकारी।

शहरी निकाय के अब तक के चुनावों में पंजाबी उम्मीदवार की रही लहर को ध्यान में रखते हुए भाजपा ने इस बार भी पंजाबी उम्मीदवार पर ही दांव लगाने का फैसला किया है। इसकी पुष्टि स्थानीय स्तर पर पार्टी के शीर्ष नेतृत्व ने कर दी है, स्थिति कांग्रेस में भी लगभग यही है, लेकिन इस बार निगम में शामिल हुए गांवों को देखते हुए पार्टी एक जाट नेता पर भी विचार विमर्श कर रही है।

पार्टी ने गुरुवार को भी साक्षात्कार प्रक्रिया में हालात को लेकर विचार विमर्श किया। दोनों ही पार्टी 12 दिसंबर को अपने उम्मीदवार की घोषणा करेगी। इस बीच निगम द्वारा लगाए गए विभिन्न टैक्स के विरोध खड़ी हुई समिति ने अपने पंचायती उम्मीदवार की घोषणा कर दी। पांच दिसंबर को ही राष्ट्रवादी परिवर्तन मंच से चुनाव लड़ने की घोषणा करने वाले संदीप राणा को अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है। नगर निगम का यह पहला चुनाव 27 दिसंबर को होगा। 11 से 15 नामांकन होंगे और 30 दिसंबर को मतगणना की जाएगी।

कांग्रेस: नहीं बनी आम सहमति, आज फिर बैठक होगी

कांग्रेस भवन में गुरुवार को भी साक्षात्कार का दौर चला। इसमें वार्ड 11 से 20 तक के उम्मीदवारों का साक्षात्कार लिए। नेताओं से जातिगत समीकरण के आधार पर भी सवाल पूछे गए तो जीत के लिए उनकी रणनीत भी जानी गई। दोपहर बाद चुनाव संचालन समिति ने मेयर सहित वार्ड पार्षदों के चयन को लेकर लंबा मंथन किया, लेकिन किसी एक पर आम राय नहीं बन सकी। इसलिए अब इस पर शुक्रवार को दोबारा से नए सिरे से चर्चा होगी, जिसमें पूर्व सीएम भूपेन्द्र सिंह हुड्‌डा, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कुमारी शैलजा से भी बातचीत होगी। यूं तो पार्टी में नौ उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया है, लेकिन दो पंजाबी एवं एक जाट नेता के बीच मुख्य मुकाबला है।

आज तय हो जाएंगे भाजपा के उम्मीदवार

भाजपा से नगर निगम चुनाव में उम्मीदवार कौन होंगे यह शुक्रवार को तय हो जाएंगे। भाजपा उम्मीदवारों के चयन पर अंतिम फैसला करने से पहले भाजपा के हरियाणा प्रभारी विनोद तावड़े शुक्रवार को सोनीपत पहुंचेगे। जिसमें सबसे पहले सांसद रमेश कौशिक से मिलेंगे, फिर दो घंटे चुनाव संचालन समिति की बैठक लेंगे इसके बाद एक और बैठक जिला अध्यक्ष एवं विधायक मोहनलाल बडौली, सांसद रमेश कौशिक के साथ करेंगे। इसी में नाम पर आम सहमति बना ली जाएगी।

बसपा से मेयर पद का चुनाव लड़ना चाहते थे, पार्टी ने निकाला

कांग्रेस भाजपा ही नहीं बसपा में भी मेयर के प्रत्याशी को लेकर घमासान मचा है। पार्टी ने गुरुवार को अपने लोकसभा प्रभारी को इसलिए निष्काषित कर दिया, क्योंकि वह मेयर पद का चुनाव लड़ना चाहते थे। जिला अध्यक्ष नरेश लाठ ने इसकी पुष्टि की। उन्होंने बताया कि चुनाव के लिए प्रक्रिया है, लेकिन लोकसभा प्रभारी धर्मबीर ने इसकी पालना नहीं की। उन्होंने बताया कि पार्टी भी उम्मीदवार खड़े करने पर विचार कर रही है।

