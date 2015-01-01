पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:भाजपा के मेयर प्रत्याशी की घोषणा आज, बसपा कल करेगी ऐलान, कांग्रेस बैठक के बाद लेगी फैसला

साेनीपत43 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम के पहले चुनाव में शनिवार को भाजपा के मेयर पद के उम्मीदवार की घोषणा होने की संभावना है। देखना होगा पार्टी संघ से जुड़े ललित बत्रा को चेहरा बनाती है अथवा पूर्व विधायक अनिल ठक्कर को। वहीं कांग्रेस ने रणनीति में बदलाव कर दिया है। वह शनिवार को उम्मीदवार का ऐलान नहीं करेगी, बल्कि भाजपा उम्मीदवार देखकर रविवार को फैसला करेगी। कांग्रेस पार्टी युवा जोश अथवा पूर्व नप चेयरमैन के अनुभव में किस उम्मीदवार का चयन करती है, यह देखना होगा। उधर बसपा ने चुनाव में पूर्ण हिस्सेदारी की घोषणा की है। रविवार को मेयर उम्मीदवार का ऐलान होगा और वार्ड के लिए नामांकन किए जाएंगे।

शिक्षा मंत्री ने देखी चुनाव काे लेकर तैयारी

शिक्षा मंत्री एवं सोनीपत नगर निगम के चुनाव प्रभारी कंवरपाल गुज्जर शुक्रवार को भी सोनीपत पहुंचे और तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। संचालन समिति के राजीव जैन ने बताया कि नाम तय हो चुके हैं, घोषणा प्रदेश मुख्यालय से प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ करेंगे।

शुरू हो गई नामांकन प्रक्रिया, एक नामांकन हुआ

नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। वार्ड-19 से आजाद उम्मीदवार के रूप में गढ़ी ब्राह्मणान के निवासी अधिवक्ता दीक्षित खत्री ने नामांकन दाखिल किया गया है। डीसी उपायुक्त श्याम लाल पूनिया ने बताया कि नामांकन के पहले दिन मेयर पद के लिए कोई भी नामांकन नहीं आया। 13 दिसंबर को रविवार के दिन नामांकन जमा नहीं किये जाएंगे। नामांकन पत्रों की छंटनी का कार्य 17 दिसंबर को किया जाएगा। इसके पश्चात 18 दिसंबर को चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित किए जाएंगे।

सामूहिक फैसले से घोषित होगा कांग्रेस का उम्मीदवार: पंवार

कांग्रेस विधायक सुरेन्द्र पंवार ने बताया कि पार्टी के नेता अभी विभिन्न कारणों से व्यस्त है। इसलिए पार्टी उम्मीदवार चयन को लेकर निर्णायक बैठक ही अभी नहीं हो सकी है। यह बैठक रविवार को होने की संभावना है। रविवार दोपहर बाद अथवा सोमवार सुबह उम्मीदवार के नाम घोषित करेगी। उम्मीदवाह व्यक्तिगत पंसद के बजाए पार्टी का सामूहिक फैसला होगा।

एफिडेविट में बदलाव, नया फार्म लाना जरूरी

शहरी निकाय विभाग ने नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के बाद शुक्रवार को अपनी व्यवस्था में एक विशेष बदलाव किया है। जिसके तहत अब वन सी एफिडेविट के नए प्रोफार्मा के तहत नामांकन जमा होंगे। इसलिए सभी उम्मीदवारों को नए प्रोफार्मा के तहत आवेदन करना होगा, वरना उनके आवेदन को निरस्त किया जाएगा। इस नए प्रोफार्मा में उम्मीदवार के आपराधिक रिकाॅर्ड को लेकर स्थिति स्पष्ट करने की बात कही गई है। नगर निगम के संयुक्त आयुक्त सुभाष चन्द्र ने बताया कि नई व्यवस्था लागू कर उम्मीदवारों को सूचित किया गया है। वन सी एफिडेविट नया प्रोफर्मा के तहत लिया जाएगा। इस बाबत निगम के चुनाव कार्यालय से आवश्यक जानकारी ली जा सकती है।

