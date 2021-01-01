पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निगम की लापरवाही:शहर के प्रमुख मार्गों पर जगह-जगह टूटे पड़े डिवाइडर, वाहन चालकों को हो रही परेशानी

सोनीपत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के प्रमुख मार्गो के डिवाइडर जगह-जगह टूट गए हैं। कहीं ईंटें उखड़ी पड़ी हैं तो कहीं पर डिवाइडर का टूटा हिस्सा सड़क पर पड़ा है, लेकिन यह अव्यवस्था नगर निगम प्रशासन को नजर नहीं आ रही है। सर्दी के मौसम में धुंध छाने और रात के वक्त स्ट्रीट लाइट ठीक से नहीं जलने से ये टूटे डिवाइडर हादसे को न्योता दे रहे हैं, वहीं दूसरी ओर प्रशासन महज कुछ मीटर डिवाइडर पर गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर पेंट करवा अपने कर्तव्य से इतिश्री कर रहे हैं।

गोहाना रोड पर बीडीओ कार्यालय व सुभाष स्टेडियम के सामने दोनों छोर पर डिवाइडर टूट गया है। एक हिस्सा लोहे की सरिया समेत सड़क पर पड़ा हुआ है तो दूसरे हिस्से में ईट बिखरी हुई हैं। दिल्ली रोड पर डिवाइडर खंड-खंड हो गया है। डिवाइडर का टूटा हिस्सा और लोहे की सरिया निकल आई हैं। छोटूराम चौक रोड पर डिवाइडर टूट गया है। ईट उखड़ी पड़ी हैं। यह तो केवल एक बानगी है।

शहर के सभी प्रमुख मार्गो पर डिवाइडरों का बुरा हाल है। सर्दी के मौसम में धुंध का जैसे-जैसे प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है, वैसे-वैसे दुर्घटना का खतरा बढ़ रहा है। गोहाना रोड पर तो हादसा भी भी चुका है। एटलस रोड पर भी डिवाइडर जगह जगह से टूटा पड़ा है।

टूटे डिवाइडर से लोगों को काफी परेशानी : टूटे डिवाइडर से लोगों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। लोगों का कहना है कि मुख्य मार्ग पर वाहन तेज गति से चलते हैं। इन टूटे डिवाइडर से सड़क पार करते व्यक्ति दिखाई नहीं देते हैं। इसके कारण दुर्घटना हो जाती है। लोगों ने प्रशासन से अपील की है कि वे टूटे डिवाइडर की मरम्मत कराएं, जिससे दुर्घटनाएं न हों।

नगर निगम की ओर से टूटे डिवाइडरों को दुरुस्त करवाया जाएगा। निगम की इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांच को इसके लिए निर्देश दिए गए हैं। वे क्षेत्र के विभिन्न मार्ग पर डिवाइडर का निरीक्षण करेंगे और रिपोर्ट बनाएंगे और उसके तहत ही टैंडर लगाया जाएगा। -सुभाष चन्द्र, संयुक्त आयुक्त, नगर निगम, सोनीपत।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser