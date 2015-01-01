पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संकट:जिले में केस कम हो रहे पर बढ़ रहा मौत का आंकड़ा, 47 नए पॉजिटिव आए, एक की मौत

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
जिले में कोरोना केस भले कम हुए हैं, लेकिन कोरोना से मौत का आंकड़ा बढ़ने लगा है। मंगलवार को 47 नए पॉजीटिव मामले सामने आए। सेक्टर 15 की 75 वर्षीय महिला की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। अभी तक कुल 14283 पॉजीटिव जिले में हुए हैं। अब तक 75 मौत हुई हैं। मंगलवार को 103 मरीज ठीक भी हुए। 13603 लोग अब तक ठीक हो चुके हैं।

शहरी क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत सेक्टर-15 में सात, सेक्टर-23 में एक, सेक्टर-14 में एक, सेक्टर-12 में एक, मॉडल टाउन में एक, शिव नगर में दो, ओल्ड महाबीर काॅलोनी में एक, पटेल नगर में दो, इंडीयन काॅलोनी में चार, पुलिस लाइन सोनीपत में दो, राज मोहल्ला सोनीपत में एक, कैलाश काॅलोनी सोनीपत में एक, राम नगर में एक, विशाल नगर में एक, आवासीय सोसायटी किंग्सबरी में दो, पारकर रेजीडेंसी में तीन, विशाल नगर में एक, रेलवे रोड न्यू कालोनी सोनीपत में एक, सिक्का काॅलोनी में दो नए कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के तहत गांव देवड़ू में दो, समसपुर गामड़ा में एक, रसोई में एक, घसौली में एक, मुकीमपुर में एक, खेलकूद विद्यालय राई में एक, अकबरपुर बारोटा में एक तथा रतन गढ़ में एक नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज़ की पुष्टिï हुई है। इसके जिला में एक अन्य जगह पर भी एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज की पुष्टि हुई है।

एक सप्ताह बुखार के बाद महिला की मौत

सेक्टर-15 की 75 वर्षीय महिला को एक सप्ताह से बुखार था। बीच में दवाई लेने से ठीक हुआ। फिर तबीयत खराब हो गई। उन्हें निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल किया गया। उनकी रिपोर्ट कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मिली। उन्हें भगवानदास अस्पताल में वेंटीलेटर पर रखा गया। जहां मौत हो गई।

