जहरीली शराब के मुद्दा:अपराध रोकने में नाकाम सिटी थाना प्रभारी लाइन हाजिर, यहीं हुई थी जहरीली शराब से ज्यादा मौत

सोनीपत13 मिनट पहले
  • एसपी ने बताया कि धोखाधड़ी के केसों की जांच व वाहन डिस्पोज अभियान में सिटी थाना प्रभारी की परफार्मेंस नहीं थी अच्छी, चार चौकी प्रभारी भी लाइन हाजिर

जहरीली शराब से सबसे ज्यादा मौत वाले सिटी थाना क्षेत्र के प्रभारी संदीप पर आखिरकार गाज गिर गई। राज्य स्तर पर चर्चित हुए जहरीली शराब के मुद्दे के दौरान कर्सी बचाने में कामयाब रहे संदीप को बाइक चोरी सहित कई अपराधों को रोकने में उनकी परफॉर्मेंस ठीक न होने पर लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया।

साथ ही देवीपुरा गोहाना चौकी इंचार्ज आंनद, सिक्का कॉलोनी चौकी इंचार्ज अशोक व मॉडल टाउन चौकी इंचार्ज को भी लाइन हाजिर किया है। सिटी थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत आने वाली ओल्ड चौकी प्रभारी एसआई कृष्ण का ट्रांसफर मुरथल थाने में किया गया है, उनके स्थान पर राजलू गढ़ी के चौकी इंचार्ज एएसअाई चांद सिंह को लगाया गया है।

इसके पीछे मामलों में कार्यप्रणाली व वव्यवस्था संबंधी कारण बताए जा रहे हैं। सिटी थाना की कमान इंस्पेक्टर देवेंद्र को दी गई है। इसके पहले वह पुलिस लाइन में थे। सूत्रों के अनुसार नवंबर में जहरीली शराब से हुई मौत के बाद एसपी कर्मचारियों की परफार्मेंसे कड़ी नजर रख रहे हैं।

क्योंकि इस मामले में अवैध खुर्दें और नकली शराब की बिक्री के मामले में पुलिस नेटवर्क में खामियों मिली थी। इस मामले में एक तरफ एसआईटी की जांच चल रही है वहीं एसपी कर्मचारियों की परफार्मेंस पर नजर डाल रहे हैं। यह सारी कार्रवाई इसी आधार पर की गई थी

सवाल: तब बच गए थे संदीप, कुछ पर हुई थी कार्रवाई

नवंबर में सिटी थानाक्षेत्र की शास्त्री कॉलोनी, मयूर विहार, इंडियन कालोनी, हनुमान नगर में जहरीली शराब से कई की मौत हुई थे। यहां अवैध शराब के खुर्दे चल रहे थे। नैनातितारपुर में चल रही अवैध शराब की फैक्ट्री से सप्लाई इन खुर्दो पर होती थी।

इस एरिया में शराब सप्लाई करने वाले करीब सात आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। इसके साथ कोर्ट चौकी को सस्पेंड किया गया। परमिट लेकर ठेका चला रहे एक ठेकेदार को भी पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया। हालांकि नैना तितारपुर में अवैध शराब फैक्ट्री पकड़े जाने पर मोहाना थाना प्रभारी, बिट इंचार्ज व कोर्ट चौकी इंचार्ज सुरेंद्र को सस्पेंड किया था। वहीं सिटी थाना एरिया में शराब की सप्लाई होने का खुलासा हुआ था।

नरेश व सेठा को लाएगी सोनीपत पुलिस

नैनातितारपुर में शराब की फैक्ट्री चलाने वाले आरोपी नरेश व सेठा को पुलिस प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लाएगी। उनको पानीपत पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किए हंे। कोर्ट पुलिस ने अावेदन दाखिल कर दिया है। मंगलवार को सुनवाई होगी।

ये तैनाती : सिक्का कॉलोनी चौकी की कमान मुरथल थाने में तैनात रहे नरेंद्र, देवीपुरा गोहाना चौकी की कमान गोहाना सिटी थाने के एएसआई राजेश, माडल टाउन चौकी की कमान महेश की जगह सदर थाना गोहाना में तैनात रमेश चंद्र और राजलू गढ़ी चौकी की कमान सीआईए-2 में तैनात एएसआई मनोज को सौंपी है।

एएसआई विनोद कुमार को पुलिस लाइन से इंचार्ज पीसीआर 25 लगाया है। हेड कांस्टेबल सोमवीर को एमएचसी राई लगाया है। सीआईए-2 में कार्यरत बिजेंद्र को कोर्ट काम्पलेक्स चौकी में लगाया है।

परफॉर्मेंस आधार पर बदलाव : एसपी

सिटी थाना प्रभारी संदीप को लाइन में भेजा है। इंपाउंड वाहन को डिस्पोज करने के अभियान व धोखाधड़ी के मामलों की जांच में इनकी प्रफोरमेंस अच्छी नहीं थी। इसके साथ कई चौकियों पर भी बदलाव किया है। जश्नदीप रंधावा, एसपी सोनीपत।

