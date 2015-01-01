पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वागत की तैयारी:आयुक्त ने दिए नए भवन में एक फ्लोर तैयार करने के निर्देश, चीफ इंजीनियर ने की समीक्षा

सोनीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम सोनीपत की पहली सरकार बनने को लेकर तैयारियां जहां राजनैतिक रूप से जारी हैं तो वहीं प्रशासन भी अपनी तैयारियों में जुटा है। इस बाबत पूरी तैयारी है कि निगम में जब पहली आम सभा हो तो वह सेक्टर तीन में बन रहे प्रदेश के सबसे अनूठे भवन में हो। इसे लेकर निगम प्रशासन ने अपनी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।

नगर निगम आयुक्त के निर्देश पर निगम के चीफ इंजीनियर ने बाकायदा इसके लिए ऑनलाइन बैठक कर संबंधित ठेकेदार को एक फ्लोर तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। जिसके बाद साइट पर कार्य तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहा है। निगम के चीफ इंजीनियर ने कहा है वे खुद साइट का दौरा कर कार्य देखेंगे।

बिजली के मामले में होगा आत्मनिर्भर यह भवन

नगर निगम,सोनीपत का सेक्टर तीन में बन रहा नया भवन पूरी तरह से प्रदेश में सबसे अनूठा होगा। विशेष रूप से बिजली के मामले में नगर निगम पूरी तरह से आत्मनिर्भर बनेगा। ग्रीन बिल्डिंग कॉनसेप्ट पर आधारित इस भवन से जहां निगम बिजली खपत कम होगी तो वहीं निगम खुद एक सौ किलोवाट की बिजली का उत्पादन करेगा। जिससे सिर्फ लाइट ही नहीं चलेगी बल्कि पांच मंजिला पूरा भवन वातानुकूलित होगा। यही नहीं लिफ्ट भी इसी सौर ऊर्जा से ही संचालित होगी। इस भवन में प्लांट लगना शुरू हो चुका है।

निगम की तैयारी

एजेंसी को दिए निर्देश के तहत शुरुआती चरण में इंजीनियरिंग ब्लाक, मेयर, डिप्टी मेयर कक्ष एवं मीटिंग हाल तैयार करवाया जाएगा। इसके अतिरिक्त अन्य अधिकारियों के बैठने का भी इंतजाम होगा। शुरुआती चरण के बाद ओवरआल रूप से यह भवन मार्च तक पूरी तरह से तैयार हो जाएगा। इस भवन के लिए 58 करोड़ का कुल बजट है। साल 2018 में शुरू हुआ यह निर्माण हालांकि यह कार्य अप्रैल माह में पूरा होना था।

इसलिए बनी यह स्थिति

2005 तक सोनीपत नगर परिषद था, मौजूदा आयुक्त कक्ष में परिषद चेयरमैन एवं नेता बैठक करते थे और तब चूंकि आयुक्त नहीं थे और कार्यकारी अधिकारी ही थे वे संयुक्त आयुक्त कार्यालय में बैठते थे। अब निगम के मेयर के साथ ही डिप्टी मेयर कक्ष एवं मीटिंग कक्ष की आवश्यकता पड़ेगी, इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए आयुक्त ने निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें