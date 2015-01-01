पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Dairy Operator Woman's Body Found In Farm On Sonepat Gohana Road, Identified By Mobile

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुसाइड:सोनीपत-गोहाना मार्ग पर डेयरी संचालक महिला का खेत में मिला शव, मोबाइल से हुई पहचान

सोनीपत11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बड़वासनी के पास सोनीपत-गोहाना मार्ग किनारे खेत में महिला का शव मिला और स्कूटी सड़क किनारे खड़ी थी। आसपास के लोगों ने देखा तो पुलिस को सूचना दी। महिला के पास मोबाइल फोन भी मिला जिसकी बैटरी खत्म हो चुकी थी। बाद में चार्ज करने पर उसकी पहचान इंडियन कॉलोनी निवासी 55 वर्षीय बबली के तौर पर हुई। वह मयूर विहार की गली नंबर 18 में पशुओं की डेयरी चला रही थी। महिला का शव नीला पड़ा हुआ है। प्राथमिक जांच में महिला की माैत जहर के प्रभाव से हुई है। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम करवार बिसरा रिपोर्ट जांच के लिए भेजा है। फिलहाल मामले में 174 के तहत कार्रवाई की है।

पशु डेयरी संचालक बबली के पति ओमप्रकाश की कई साल पहले मौत हो चुकी है। डेयरी में बबली का बेटा धमेंद्र भी हाथ बंटाता है, जबकि पुत्रवधू कविता दिल्ली में सरकारी नर्स है। पुलिस को सोमवार शाम 7 बजे बड़वासनी के पास लावारिस स्कूटी खड़ी होने की सूचना मिली थी। जांच को पहुंची पुलिस को स्कूटी से थोड़ी दूरी पर खेत में एक महिला का शव बरामद हुआ। मौके पर एफएसएल की टीम ने पहुंचकर जांच के लिए नमूने एकत्र किए। घटना स्थल पर मोबाइल फोन मिला। परिवार के सदस्य महिला की तलाश करने में जुटे हुए थे। मृतका ने मरने से पहले करीब 40 मिनट तक तिहाड़ गांव निवासी अपनी भतीजी से अंतिम बार बातचीत की थी। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

बिसरा रिपोर्ट के बाद मौत के कारणों का होगा खुलासा

गोहाना सड़क मार्ग पर मिले महिला के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया हैं। महिला डेयरी चलाती थी। परिजनों के बयान पर धारा-174 के तहत कार्रवाई अमल में लाई गई है। बिसरा के लिए सैंपल लेकर लैब में जांच के लिए भेजा गया है। रिपोर्ट आने पर ही मौत के सही कारणों का खुलासा हो सकेगा। सुनील कुमार, प्रभारी सदर थाना।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें